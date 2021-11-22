ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Travel Trends

wspa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays are upon us, and international travel bans are going...

www.wspa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular Destinations as of This Week

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to plan certain things we once took for granted—especially when it comes to travel. And while falling case numbers have given health officials and experts some optimism about the days ahead, some areas are still struggling to get the virus under control. As a result, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now warning to avoid travel to two new places: the Netherlands and the Cayman Islands.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFLA

61 travelers from 2 South Africa flights test positive for COVID-19

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A total of 61 people who arrived in the Netherlands on two flights from South Africa on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus and were in isolation on Saturday as the world anxiously sought to contain a highly transmissible new coronavirus variant. Further tests are now underway on the travelers […]
WORLD
Entrepreneur

Travel-tech Entrepreneurs Share Travel Trends In The New-Normal

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. With the number of COVID cases reducing and restrictions being lifted, people are traveling all over again, albeit with caution. Travel-tech companies are making the best use of the pent-up demand and are witnessing good traction after a long lull period.
LIFESTYLE
aithority.com

Flight-Booking Site Wingie Releases Fresh Data On Air-Travel Trends In The MENA Region

Popular travel site Wingie publishes new country-by-country stats on the region’s most popular destinations and routes. Wingie, a Germany-based flight-booking website, released new data this week on changing trends pertaining to air travel in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The site found that the region’s most popular destinations in autumn were Cairo (11%), Dubai (9%), Riyadh (8%) and Jeddah (8%), while the average age of those booking flight tickets online stood at 36.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels
TravelPulse

Travel Advisors Can Take Note of These Trends Among Luxury Travelers

After many years of being a travel agent, I know that many travelers base their traveling decisions on current travel trends. As high-end luxury travel is currently trending for 2022, many travelers are now searching for extravagant personalized experiences. They're looking forward to enjoying the exclusive and unique encounters that luxury travel brings.
TRAVEL
KWQC

Holiday travel tips and trends from the Quad Cities International Airport

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - As Thanksgiving approaches and people travel, TV6 spoke with the Quad Cities International Airport about the recent travel trends and tips for holiday travelers. Holiday Travel. Ashleigh Davis, the PR and Marketing Manager for the airport, says there are some things to keep in mind if...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NBC San Diego

The Latest Gift Trend: Booking Travel ‘Experiences' Instead of Buying ‘Stuff'

The newest trend in holiday gifts doesn't take up space in carry-on luggage or add weight to checked bags. It doesn't even need to be packed. Rather than giving holidaymakers new gear for travel — electronics organizers, Yeti thermoses, yet another airplane pillow — some are giving travel itself. A...
TRAVEL
albuquerqueexpress.com

OYO's Mid Season Global Holiday Trends 2021 analysis highlights the most popular holidays among travellers in India, UK, US, Europe

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Travel is back in a big way and consumers are excited to make up for lost holidays over the past two years. With a steady rise in vaccination coverage across geographies, combined with the easing of restrictions across regions, travellers have embraced the spirit of travel wholeheartedly, especially during holidays and festive long weekends in India, the US, the UK and Europe.
WORLD
klif.com

Travelers Traveling In Large Numbers

Dallas (AP) – Millions of Americans are loading up their cars or piling onto planes, apparently determined to reclaim Thanksgiving traditions that were paused last year by the pandemic. The number of air travelers this week is expected to approach or even exceed pre-pandemic levels. Auto club AAA predicts that 48.3 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday period, an increase of nearly 4 million over last year despite sharply higher gasoline prices. Many may feel emboldened by the fact that nearly 200 million Americans are now fully vaccinated. But the U.S. is now averaging nearly 100,000 new infections a day.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Minnesota

TSA: Record Numbers Of Travelers For Thanksgiving

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO)– The Transportation Security Administration announced the beginning of this year’s Thanksgiving travel rush. TSA says Wednesday was the busiest day for air travel in the U.S. since the pandemic began. On Wednesday alone, TSA reports 2,311,978 people passed through security. They said it is the highest number of daily passengers since Feb. 28, 2020, when 2,353,150 were screened. TSA checkpoint travel numbers are updated daily.   More On WCCO.com: Group Of 20-30 Robbers Swarm Burnsville Best Buy On Black Friday 6-Year-Old Boy Run Over By Trailer At Tree Farm, Suffers Injuries Historic Wabasha Street Caves In St. Paul Begins New Chapter Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Ritz-Carlton in China Releases Six Trends on Next-Gen Luxury Travel Preferences

The Ritz-Carlton recently released its Next-Gen Luxury Travel Preferences Insight Report, which provides timely, in-depth insights into the changing preferences of the next generation[1] of luxury travelers in China. The report identifies six main areas that will allow luxury hotels to improve, innovate and tailor their services for next-gen travelers. These areas are: a new focus on experiences over sightseeing, authentic local culinary experiences as selling points, high tech combined with the human factor, the rise of "bleisure" or the combination of business and leisure, the growing importance of social spaces in hotels, and the growing demand for sustainable travel. The report was published as part of the brand's recent "A Gift Like No Other" campaign in Asia Pacific.
TRAVEL
leisuregrouptravel.com

Travel Ready with Group Travel Insurance

Despite our best efforts, travelers today simply cannot know what the months ahead will bring. As a result, travel insurance is top of mind—especially for international travelers. At Trip Mate, a Generali Global Assistance company, questions surrounding travel insurance are more frequent than ever as we’re continuing to see an interest in the ways travel insurance can help with the ebb and flow of travel’s return, particularly in response to COVID-19. Whatever today may look like in this post-pandemic world, it’s wise to remain cautious when trip planning.
TRAVEL
CBS Boston

Travelers Pack Logan Airport, MassDOT Expecting Busy Day On Roads Following Thanksgiving

BOSTON (CBS) – The days leading up to Thanksgiving get all the hype when it comes to holiday travel. But with the weekend coming to a close, Logan Airport was packed on Sunday morning with people headed home from the holiday away. MassDOT also anticipates Sunday will be the busiest travel day on the roads. “The big roadways we track are the ones leading to far reaches of the state and out of state – 495, turnpike always the big ones,” Jonathan Gulliver, MassDOT Highway Administrator, said. ”A lot of people travel that way to go to their destinations and to return. (Interstate) 93, 95, all the biggest highways are the ones people to go. It really makes for difficult travel on those roadways if you have to be on them for any other reason.” MassDOT reminded drivers to be patient and stay focused on the road. Officials said distracted driving is to blame for most serious crashes this time of year.
BOSTON, MA
Best Life

United Airlines Will No Longer Fly to These 11 Cities, Starting Nov. 30

As air travel soars while the threat of COVID recedes, would-be travelers are facing a new threat: flight cancellations. In early October, Southwest canceled nearly 2,000 flights, and less than a month later over the Halloween weekend, American Airlines did the same, stranding passengers across the country. Mass flight cancellations have created chaos at a number of U.S. airports over the last few months, and unfortunately, experts have said the situation might get even worse in the coming months. In fact, United Airlines is now cutting entire routes to 11 different cities, starting this month. Read on to find out what cities will no longer be serviced by this airline.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy