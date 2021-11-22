ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MS

Amazon opening in Madison County delayed

By Rachel Hernandez
 5 days ago

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The opening of the new Amazon fulfillment center in the Madison County will be pushed back to mid-January 2022.

The Northside Sun reported that there was no reason given for the delay.

The center was set to hire 1,800 employees to start during the holidays. However, now only salary positions can be applied for. Hourly positions will be open to applications as the center gets closer to opening.

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

