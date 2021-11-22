ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Thanksgiving meals en route to troops around the world

By Megan Hadley
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24UavC_0d448Bu200

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Holiday meals will look more normal this year as turkeys, ham, sweet potatoes and eggnog make their way to troops around the world.

In-person dining is expected to return to many locations, Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Cmdr. Army Brig. Gen. Eric Shirley said in a press release.

Planning and prep for the troops' holiday meals starts as early as March, and ingredients for the meals reach vendors by September so they can be shipped in high volume to the U.S. military.

The meals will reach troops across the United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Korea, Japan, Qatar, the Philippines, Guam, Singapore and other locations around the world.

"Thanksgiving is one of the most important meals we work on all year," Army Col. Larry Dean, director of the subsistence supply chain at DLA Troop Support, said in the release. "Our entire team works on it for months, and we don't stop until the big day."

This year, troops will receive an estimated: 5,706 whole turkeys, 59,666 pounds of roasted turkeys, 99,187 pounds of beef, 51,994 pounds of ham, 43,767 pounds of shrimp, 38,400 pounds of sweet potatoes, 68,465 pounds of pies and cakes and 23,461 gallons of eggnog.

Last year, the Pentagon sent nearly 300,000 pounds of Thanksgiving food to the troops.

However, meals were switched to grab-n-go style, rather than large group gatherings in dining facilities to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit Fort Bragg, N.C., on Monday for a Thanksgiving celebration.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden releases Thanksgiving Day proclamation – here it is

President Joe Biden released the traditional Thanksgiving Day proclamation on Wednesday ahead of his travel to Nantucket, Mass. where he was expected to spend the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is the full text of his proclamation below:. Thanksgiving provides us with a time to reflect on our many blessings — from...
NANTUCKET, MA
thewatchdogonline.com

Popular Dishes Around the World

Bolivia is a country in central South America. An overwhelmingly popular dish in Bolivia is Salteñas, which are pockets of dough filled with meat such as chicken or beef. They are cooked in the oven and sort of look like crescent-shaped hand pies. They are typically served for breakfast or as a snack. Their unique flavor comes from a spiced crushed seed mixture of adobo seeds and spices such as cumin and oregano, which together is called achiote spice. Along with their unique flavor, a braided crust makes authentic Bolivian Salteñas.
FOOD & DRINKS
UPI News

On This Day: U.S. ground troops arrive in Afghanistan

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1783, more than 6,000 British troops evacuated New York City after signing the peace treaty ending the Revolutionary War. In 1947, film industry executives introduced the first Hollywood blacklist banning people accused of communist sympathies from working in the film industry. The blacklist came about after 10 directors, producers and actors refused to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
abc17news.com

A Los Angeles woman invited an Afghan refugee family over for Thanksgiving. Here’s what happened at their first Thanksgiving meal

For his family’s first experience with a traditional Thanksgiving meal, Wahidullah Asghary had to explain to his children what turkey is: “I said, ‘turkey is like a big chicken.'”. Asghary, a former translator and interpreter for the U.S. Military in Afghanistan, came to the United States on a special immigrant...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Troop#Dla Troop Support#Pentagon
The Independent

China protests passage of US destroyer through Taiwan Strait

China on Tuesday protested the passage of a US Navy destroyer through the Taiwan Strait calling it a deliberate move to undermine stability in the region. The US Navy said in a statement the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Tuesday “in accordance with international law.” It said the ship’s transit through the strait “demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific." “The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows,” said the statement posted on the website of the 7th Fleet. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian...
ADVOCACY
KTVZ

History of fermentation around the world

Consumption of fermented foods jumped 149% in 2018, according to Forbes, demonstrating not just the staying power of this ancient form of food, but how globalization has introduced fermented foods to new cultures and palates, resulting in explosive popularity. Rockefeller University refers to fermentation as a “culinary exploitation of microbial...
SCIENCE
abc17news.com

Advent traditions around the world

Wreaths, candles and calendars. These are sure signs of Advent for many Christian groups around the world. The word Advent derives from the Latin adventus, which means an arrival or visit. Advent is the beginning of the spiritual year for these churches, and it’s observed the four Sundays before Christmas...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
Country
Philippines
Country
Qatar
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Army
uticaphoenix.net

‘They eat their children’ — The wife of a former

Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, now lives in France with her two sons.Laurent Ciprian/AP Photo. The wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has lashed out at the Chinese government, calling it a “monster.”. Meng went missing in 2018 when he vanished on a trip...
WORLD
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bigblueunbiased.com

Americans seek $2,000 surprise stimulus check after Thanksgiving

Many Americans are appealing to the US government on social media for a $2000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving. While arguing for the need for another stimulus package, the people pointed out that a majority of 35 million families are set to lose their Child Tax Credit cash in just three weeks.
BUSINESS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
219K+
Followers
45K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy