Hand sanitizer recalled after containers that resemble water bottles lead to risk of consumption, FDA says

By Heather Morrison
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
Hand sanitizer in containers that resemble water bottles are being recalled after the The Food and Drug Administration said the bottle could lead to risk of consumption. “The hand...

MassLive.com

