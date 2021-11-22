Tour of Trees Provides Holiday Decor Inspiration

Tour of Trees 2021 Trinity Falls

Trinity Falls in McKinney, Texas is home to over 1,700 families and growing! Find out why so many families call this community home and get in the holiday spirit this year by attending the opening of their newest phase, Heritage Crest, while exploring beautiful model homes accented with holiday-themed Christmas trees to celebrate the season.

Twenty model homes will be available for touring inside the Trinity Falls development through Sunday, December 19, 2021 with ten select homes featuring stunning holiday trees to provide holiday inspiration for guests.

Antoinette Boston with A.B.’s Holiday Décor is the mastermind of this year’s Tour of Trees in collaboration with Premier Christmas. Her holiday wizardry has graced the homes of Grammy award winner Kirk Franklin, former Dallas Maverick and NBA champion Jason Terry, NFL champion Aqib Talib, and celebrity stylist J. Bolin.

Attendees to this year’s tour can expect to see a variety of themes including rustic glam, woodland creatures, Santa, the Grinch, Dallas Cowboys, polar bears, nutcrackers, snowmen, elves and more. Attendees will be provided with a map highlighting the homes and where Christmas trees are located and can enjoy the tour at your own pace. Maps are available inside all model homes.

Attendance is free but registration is requested. Hours of operation are 10am-6pm weekdays and Saturdays, 12/noon to 6pm on Sundays.