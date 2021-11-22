ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Manitowoc, Two Rivers parades will go on in wake of Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy

By Alisa M. Schafer, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter
 5 days ago
MANITOWOC - The tragedy that happened Sunday at Waukesha's annual holiday parade puts a pall around this week's local holiday celebrations, but Two Rivers Police Chief Brian Kohlmeier said police there will do their best to ensure everyone's safety.

"The Two Rivers Police Department is well aware of what happened in Waukesha and we certainly wouldn't want to see anything like that happen in this area," Kohlmeier told the Herald Times Reporter Monday. "(We) will do our best to ensure the safety of everyone that attends the event, and we hope that everyone has a good time."

On Sunday evening, a person drove a red SUV through the annual holiday parade in Waukesha, hitting members of the Waukesha South High School Blackshirt Band, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies and a children's dance group.

On Monday, Children's Wisconsin hospital released a statement saying staff had treated 18 children who were injured at the parade and authorities have confirmed five people were killed and more than 40 others were injured. A 39-year-old Milwaukee man, identified by police as Darrell Brooks Jr., has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels posted an image of a broken heart on his Facebook page Sunday and wrote: "Manitowoc stands with Waukesha tonight. Thinking of everyone involved and praying for the best."

Kohlmeier said the Two Rivers Police Department was planning extra security measures for the Hometown Christmas Parade in Two Rivers on Saturday.

Last year, both parades in Manitowoc and Two Rivers were canceled in the face of high COVID-19 cases. In Manitowoc, a float with Santa drove through each neighborhood throughout the holiday season.

Here's what to know about this year's parades:

Lakeshore Holiday Parade, Manitowoc

  • When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Where: Starts at the corner of South 12th and Washington streets; ends at North Eighth and Park streets.

Hometown Christmas Parade, Two Rivers

  • When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Where: On Washington Street, starting at the corner of 22nd Street and ending at 16th Street.

Contact Alisa Schafer at aschafer@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AlisaMSchafer.

