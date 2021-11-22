ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Testing Kits Also Can Measure Oral Microbiome in Saliva

By Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Newswise — COVID-19 saliva testing kits that include a novel preservative can also be used measure microscopic organisms in the mouth, a Rutgers study found. This enables study of the relationship between mouth and lung microbes and the SARS-CoV-2 virus that may allow for the development of new treatments....

Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Appear in This Order Often

While COVID-19 affects people differently, there are symptoms to watch out for in a certain order that help identify if you have the virus. Signs of COVID range from shortness of breath, coughing, sneezing, vomiting, headache and more and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., who explains COVID symptoms and patterns to be aware of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Saliva#Microbiomes#Covid 19#Newswise#Rutgers#Npj Biofilms#Covid
EatThis

Coffee and Eggs Increase the Risk of This Serious Cancer, New Study Suggests

Sitting down to a breakfast of coffee and eggs might sound like a relaxing way to spend a morning off work (and it is). There's just some news worth hearing, if these are two pleasures you enjoy: A group of researchers says both eggs and coffee, along with two other common factors in many diets, have just been found to be associated with what's often a life-threatening type of cancer.
CANCER
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

New COVID-19 Variant May Be "Worse Than Nearly Anything Else About" Warn Scientists

- It can be tempting to think of medical discoveries and developments as a kind of to-do list. You know – first, we eradicate smallpox, then we find a vaccine for polio, then we cure cancer, and then we’re done. In reality, it’s often more of a never-ending tug of war between humanity and diseases. Along comes a new virus, and so scientists develop a treatment to thwart it – only for the virus to evolve a way to beat that treatment, and the whole thing starts all over again. We’ve already seen that happen with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic – in fact, at this point 99 percent of COVID-19 infections aren’t from even the original virus at all, they’re from the Delta variant.
SCIENCE
d1softballnews.com

Japan, collapse of covid cases “Blame the mutations” / Study “Virus killed itself”

In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New COVID-19 Danger Revealed: SARS-CoV-2 Virus Can Infect the Inner Ear

The prevalence of auditory symptoms in Covid-19 patients is unknown, but infection of the inner ears may be responsible for hearing and balance problems. Many Covid-19 patients have reported symptoms affecting the ears, including hearing loss and tinnitus. Dizziness and balance problems can also occur, suggesting that the SARS-CoV-2 virus may be able to infect the inner ear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Plant-Based Antiviral Drug Effective Against All Known COVID-19 Variants

A compound found in a poisonous plant nicknamed the deadly carrot blocks the activity of all COVID-19 variants in isolated cell cultures, according to a new study in the journal Virulence. Known as thapsigargin (TG), the antiviral agent triggers an immune response in host cells that stops viruses from replicating and appears to be effective against all known COVID variants, including the highly infectious Delta variant.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Ways You're Catching Covid Without Knowing It

Nearly two years into the pandemic, you might think you know all the best practices necessary to avoid contracting COVID. But the Delta variant, vaccines, booster shots and the resumption of normal life have changed—and continue to change—the safety equation. Add a bit of COVID fatigue most of us are suffering from, and it's entirely possible you might catch COVID this winter without knowing it. Here's what science and experts say are the most common ways that could happen. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

This common arthritis drug may save lives in COVID

In a recent study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, researchers found hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care. The study is from Vanderbilt University. One author is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

