Jordan Nwora has been among the Milwaukee Bucks under a microscope throughout the team’s eventful 12-8 start to the season. The sophomore forward was expected to see a larger opportunity entering year two, and he has gotten that chance early on. Nwora is currently averaging 19.9 minutes per game, the ninth-most on the 2021-22 roster. He saw a key role for the defending champions to start the season, but his playing time took a massive dip recently to the point where he did not play in two straight games. This inconsistent playing time is part of the growing pains that come with being a 23-year-old on a veteran-oriented team that just won a championship. Still, despite his inexperience, Nwora is a player that could be incredibly valuable for this Bucks team once he finds his groove.

NBA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO