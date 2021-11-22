Altus Midstream With BCP Has Strong Return Potential

BNY Mellon stock (NYSE: BK) has gained 41% YTD, and at its current price of $60 per share, it is trading approximately 5% below its fair value of $63 – Trefis’ estimate for BNY Mellon’s valuation. The custody banking giant topped the street expectations in the recently released third-quarter results, same as in the previous quarter. It posted a 5% y-o-y growth in total revenues to $4 billion, primarily led by a similar increase in the total fee income, partially offset by a 9% decline in the net interest income. The fee income benefited from higher investment services fees, foreign exchange revenues, and investment management & performance fees. Further, the low funding cost and higher outstanding loan balance supported the NII, however, the impact was more than offset by interest rate headwinds. The company’s Assets under Management (AuM) touched $2.3 billion in the quarter – 4% more than the December end, followed by a 10% growth in Assets under Custody & Administration (AuC/A) to $45.3 trillion over the same period. That said, the growth translated into a marginal increase in the adjusted net income due to higher expenses as a % of revenues.
