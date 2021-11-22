ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

One dead following Greenville County crash

By Rob Jones
 5 days ago

One person is dead following a crash in Greenville County. The one vehicle wreck happened around 12:30 AM Monday on highway 276 and Center Street in Travelers Rest. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a Honda Fit was traveling eastbound on Highway 276, ran off the right side of the road , striking a utility box, a pole and then a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, the identity of the driver has not yet been released and the Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation.

