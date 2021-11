(PANA) — The Community Mission Center of Pana held its Annual Warm Hearts on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. This event provides coats, hats and gloves for children and adults in need. Through a grant from Ameren of Illinois and the generosity of individuals, businesses and organizations, over 300 coats were provided for children and adults in Pana and surrounding communities. Showing off some of the coats are, from left, Harriett Olsen, Georgeann Henschen, Diane Domonousky, Judy Clawson and Mary Riley. The Community Mission Center is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for shoppers, and items may be donated during these hours. Clothing, household items, bedding and furniture are available at the center. Monetary donations may be mailed to CMC, P.O. Box 75, Pana, Il 62557.

PANA, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO