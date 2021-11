Two Border Police officers were wounded in a terrorist attack in Jerusalem’s Old City on Wednesday evening, according to the Israel Police. The officers were patrolling near the Ateret Cohanim yeshiva at approximately six in the evening when they were attacked by a man wielding a knife. The officers, and a civilian security guard who was on the scene, opened fire, neutralizing the assailant, according to police. The officers sustained light-to-moderate stab wounds.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO