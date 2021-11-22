B/R suggests that the Lakers use Talen Horton-Tucker as trade bait

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 109-102 last night, as the team just didn’t have enough juice to overcome a monster 47-point performance from reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Even though it’ll go on the record books as an “L”, the game felt like a bit of a moral victory after such a poor performance two days prior against the Chicago Bulls. Without LeBron James, the team was able to get back into the game in the 3rd quarter despite a 15-5 run ending the first half that made it seem like the Bucks were going to pull away later. The team was able to compete to the final whistle because of their leading scorer, who wasn’t named “Russell Westbrook” or even “Anthony Davis”. No, the leading scorer was none other than Talen Horton-Tucker, who continues to impress in only his third game of the season with 25 points.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO