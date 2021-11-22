POLL ALERT: Purdue jumps to No. 3 behind Gonzaga, UCLA in Top 25, then Kansas, Duke; Arizona, Seton Hall, BYU, Xavier in

With just minutes remaining between UNC and NC State, Clemson football fans had to be thinking the Tigers could be ACC Championship Game bound. Had you told Clemson football fans early in the season that Dabo Swinney’s Tigers would have a shot at the ACC Championship Game as they entered the final week, many might not have believed it. The team was struggling but, alas, they hit their stride and to make the conference title game, they needed an NC State loss to North Carolina and then a Wake Forest loss to Boston College.

