Disney+ is bringing more adventures to the galaxy far, far away with some of Star Wars’ most beloved characters in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi is back, and surprisingly enough, so is Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. The two will presumably face off in another showdown with the series adding another chapter to their long history as metaphorical brothers and sworn enemies, so I was a bit shocked when I saw reactions to the news of the rematch ranging from middling to doubting whether or not another big fight should be featured.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO