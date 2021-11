A vehicle struck a median on the southbound exit ramp to Wilson Mills around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 21 and the driver walked away from the scene. Responding officers located him in Highland Heights in front of a nearby business. He claimed to have been brought there by an Uber and refused to identify himself. He claimed he was not driving the vehicle although he was in possession of its keys.

MAYFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO