Heavy traffic expected during Sheriff Fischer visitation
XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Xenia Police Division released a heavy traffic warning ahead of Sheriff Fischer’s visitation on Tuesday, November 23.Two injured after a 7-car crash on I-70 eastbound
According to a post by the Xenia Police Division, the visitation will take place at the Xenia Nazarene Church at 1204 W 2 nd St. The post said that the division expects heavy traffic on W 2 nd street between Allison and Rockwell from 3 pm through 10 pm.Crews rescue cat from Sidney house fire
Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route if possible during these hours.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0