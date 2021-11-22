Heavy traffic expected during Sheriff Fischer visitation

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Xenia Police Division released a heavy traffic warning ahead of Sheriff Fischer’s visitation on Tuesday, November 23.

According to a post by the Xenia Police Division, the visitation will take place at the Xenia Nazarene Church at 1204 W 2 nd St. The post said that the division expects heavy traffic on W 2 nd street between Allison and Rockwell from 3 pm through 10 pm.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route if possible during these hours.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.