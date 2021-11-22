ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

Heavy traffic expected during Sheriff Fischer visitation

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yOUHm_0d444zAU00

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Xenia Police Division released a heavy traffic warning ahead of Sheriff Fischer’s visitation on Tuesday, November 23.

Two injured after a 7-car crash on I-70 eastbound

According to a post by the Xenia Police Division, the visitation will take place at the Xenia Nazarene Church at 1204 W 2 nd St.  The post said that the division expects heavy traffic on W 2 nd street between Allison and Rockwell from 3 pm through 10 pm.

Crews rescue cat from Sidney house fire

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route if possible during these hours.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Sidney FD responds to commercial blaze

According to the Sidney FD, crews found heavy smoke coming from the building. After a search, they discovered the fire in the back of the building at a metal coating application process work area. The fire had not spread from its area of origin.
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Two homes damaged by Dayton house fire

 DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Fire Department dispatched crews to the scene of a house fire on Garland Ave Sunday morning. Dayton Fire crews discovered a two-story vacant residence with smoke showing through the roof and began fighting the blaze. According to the Dayton fire chief on scene, crews from Oakwood, Beavercreek, Kettering and Wright […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Thanksgiving Day crash leaves 2 in critical condition

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Butler Township Police responded to a crash on Thanksgiving evening, November 25. According to a release by the Butler Township Police Department, officers were dispatched at 8:29 pm to the intersection of Peters Pike and Stonequarry Road. Upon arrival, they found a pickup truck and car in the intersection with […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Xenia, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Xenia, OH
Crime & Safety
WDTN

Lanes reopen after car fire on I-75 NB

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded to a car fire on I-75 Northbound on Saturday afternoon.  According to traffic cameras, northbound traffic on I-75 just south of I-675 was reduced to one lane while fire crews worked on the scene. As of 1:20 pm, all lanes have reopened and traffic is moving freely. […]
TRAFFIC
WDTN

Northbound lanes of I-75 open following crash

Friday, November 26, 2021 at 12:05 a.m. UPDATE: MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The northbound lanes of I-75 are back open following a crash. MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The northbound lanes of I-75 in Moraine are closed following a crash. According to dispatch, the crash happened on I-75 near Dryden Road. Dispatchers told 2News there are […]
MORAINE, OH
WDTN

ArriveSafe program keeps drunk drivers off streets

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The ArriveSafe driving program will return this Thanksgiving weekend, Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr said. According to a release by Heck, the ArriveSafe program has given free rides to those who have celebrated the holidays with alcohol to keep drunk drivers off the road. Callers can call 937-449-9999 and […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Perry Township police led on chase after attempting traffic stop

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Perry Township police were led on a high speed chase Thursday afternoon after attempting to pull over a vehicle for suspicious activity. At at about 1:25 p.m. Officer Brian Douglas of the Perry Township Police Department said officers on patrol noticed a truck exit a driveway from a vacant house […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Traffic#Traffic Accident#Weather#Cat#The Xenia Police Division#Sheriff Fischer#The Xenia Nazarene Church#Rockwell
WDTN

Father and son make it out of Miami County house fire

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews battled a house fire early Thursday morning in Miami County. The fire started at 4:20 a.m. on the 10000 block of Klinger Road. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says the fire started on the first floor of the home and spread upstairs. A father and son were able to […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDTN

Dazzle and shine: Christmas light displays in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – There may not be snow on the ground yet, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t find your own winter wonderland. Here is a list of places with holiday light displays to explore in the Miami Valley, so bundle up and enjoy the sights! A Carillon Christmas1000 Carillon Blvd, DaytonThe […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley health leaders believe COVID-19 cases will spike after holiday weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– AAA North Dayton Office estimates an extra 2-million drivers will be traveling this weekend for Thanksgiving holiday, which health leaders say is a major concern for contracting COVID-19. Fortunately, this holiday season is different from last year. Health leaders say the COVID-19 vaccines can make gatherings safer, but for those who aren’t, […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Kettering Police looking for porch pirates caught on video

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is asking for your help identifying porch pirates. The department said on Facebook Wednesday that two people were seen on video stealing packages from the front of an apartment complex. If you have any information on the identity of the people, call (937) 296-2555 or message police […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

WDTN

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy