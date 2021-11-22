ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vans and USPS Collaborate on a Footwear and Apparel Collection Inspired by Shipping Boxes

By Victor Deng
 5 days ago
Vans has a collaborative collection with USPS dropping soon.

The Cali-based skatewear brand announced it has joined forces with the United States Postal Service on a special apparel and footwear capsule that’s releasing this month. The project will include new iterations of Vans’ iconic Sk8-Hi MTE-1, Sk8-Hi Reissue, Authentic, and Old Skool silhouettes.

Each iteration of the collaborative footwear dons USPS’s signature dark ‘Blue Fog’ shade including the Sk8-Hi MTE-1 model, which also features a winter-ready sherpa fleece-lined collar, a reflective tongue badge and a vulcanized all-terrain outsole. The Old Skool wears a simple white-based color scheme combined with gray stripe detail on the sides. The Sk8-Hi style of the collection draws inspiration from the Priority Mail box as the upper is covered with an all-over Priority Mail print, combined with red shoelaces while red text appears on the midsole. USPS’s iconic eagle logo is also applied on the lateral portion for each silhouette for added flair.

In addition to the sneakers, the capsule includes matching apparel consisting of a co-branded pullover hooded sweatshirt, pocket t-shirt, and a beanie.

The USPS x Vans collection will launch in limited quantities at Vans.com and FootLocker.com as well as at select Vans retailers and at Foot Locker stores on Nov. 29 while the collaborative Sk8-Hi Reissue will release exclusively at Foot Locker on Jan. 20, 2022. Retail pricing for the sneakers ranges from $65 to $115 while the apparel will retail between $28 to $75.

