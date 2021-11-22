WATCH: Patriots celebrate win over Falcons in visiting locker room

The Patriots head to Atlanta with the NFL’s second-longest win streak, having won four in a row, and their last two losses -- to the Buccaneers by two points and to the Cowboys in overtime -- are as respectable as losses come. This is a hot team with a stingy defense and a rookie quarterback in ﻿﻿﻿﻿Mac Jones﻿﻿﻿﻿ coming off his most efficient game of the season. Much the opposite can be said of Atlanta, which just combined a thoroughly embarrassing defensive performance with a season-worst outing for veteran QB Matt Ryan. In short, it’s a matchup of teams headed in opposite directions. It’s also, of course, a rematch of Super Bowl LI, featuring the Falcons’ epic collapse. Let’s hope Atlanta doesn’t build a 28-3 lead at any point -- if it does, the Twitter comedians will be insufferable.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO