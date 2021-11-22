ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Patriots celebrate win over Falcons in visiting locker room

By Matt Dolloff
985thesportshub.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes-Benz Stadium is becoming a favorite spot for the Patriots. It’s where they won Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams, and they’re now 2-0 in that building after shutting out the Atlanta Falcons 25-0 on “Thursday Night Football.”. Watch above to see what the win looked like...

The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Matt Ryan Tonight

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
NESN

Calvin Ridley Explains Reason For Absence From Falcons

Calvin Ridley is putting his mental health first. The Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, marking the second week this season he hasn’t played. During the game, he released a statement indicating that the reason for his absence was to take care of his mental well-being.
Patriots.com

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to seven straight wins over the Falcons

Patriots improve to a 5-0 road record in 2021. Patriots earn 30th shutout and 13th of the Bill Belichick era. Bill Belichick moves past Tom Landry into sole possession of third place for most wins with one team. Nick Folk connects on fourth 50-yard field goal of the 2021 season.
The Falcoholic

How to watch Falcons - Patriots on Thursday Night Football

It’s gameday. You might be dreading this one a bit after Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, and it would be difficult to blame you for that. The Patriots look really good and the Falcons just looked very bad, but as they often say, any given Thursday. Here’s what you’ll need...
ClutchPoints

3 Patriots takeaways from dominant Week 11 win over Falcons on Thursday Night Football

The New England Patriots won their 5th straight game Thursday night with a dominant win over the Atlanta Falcons, 25-0. The win improves their record to 7-4 on the season. The defense did the heavy lifting for New England, pitching the shutout. They picked off four passes off of three different quarterbacks, including a 35-yard interception returned for a touchdown by linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
PatriotMaven

Patriots vs. Falcons: Three to Watch on Offense vs. Atlanta

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons are set to meet for what promises to be an interesting matchup in Week Eleven of the 2021 NFL Season. The Patriots travel to Atlanta, Georgia as they will take on the 4-5 Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 8:20pm ET on Thursday, November 18. At 6-4, the Pats are hoping to remain in the win column, seeking their fifth straight victory. In the process, they would remain in contention for a spot in the 2021 postseason.
'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Patriots-Falcons

The Patriots head to Atlanta with the NFL’s second-longest win streak, having won four in a row, and their last two losses -- to the Buccaneers by two points and to the Cowboys in overtime -- are as respectable as losses come. This is a hot team with a stingy defense and a rookie quarterback in ﻿﻿﻿﻿Mac Jones﻿﻿﻿﻿ coming off his most efficient game of the season. Much the opposite can be said of Atlanta, which just combined a thoroughly embarrassing defensive performance with a season-worst outing for veteran QB Matt Ryan. In short, it’s a matchup of teams headed in opposite directions. It’s also, of course, a rematch of Super Bowl LI, featuring the Falcons’ epic collapse. Let’s hope Atlanta doesn’t build a 28-3 lead at any point -- if it does, the Twitter comedians will be insufferable.
NBC Sports

Patriots takeaways: Defense dominates in shutout win vs. Falcons

The New England Patriots are rolling. On a short week, they earned a 25-0 road win over the Atlanta Falcons for their fifth straight victory. That brings their season record to 7-4, which would propel them to first place in the AFC East if the Buffalo Bills lose to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
NBC Sports

Here's what Patriots' playoff chances would be with win over Falcons

The New England Patriots are firmly in the mix for an NFL playoff spot thanks to a four-game win streak. The Patriots were 2-4 through six games, but their win streak has vaulted them into the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture. They moved up one spot in Week 10 as a result of their 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers losing to the Minnesota Vikings.
atlantafalcons.com

How to watch Falcons vs. Patriots: time, tv, live stream, radio

We have a quick turnaround on the schedule this week, buckling down for a Thursday night match up against the New England Patriots. With that the Falcons will need to turn the page on a Cowboys game that did not go as planned. The Patriots come into Thursday's game with...
kslsports.com

Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy Seals Win Over Falcons With Late Pick-Six

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU and current New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy sealed a victory for his team with a late pick-six of the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons hosted the Patriots on Thursday, November 18. With 1:22 remaining in the fourth quarter, the former BYU star intercepted...
NECN

Patriots-Falcons Takeaways: Instant Analysis of Pats' 25-0 Win

Patriots takeaways: Defense dominates in shutout win vs. Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots are rolling. On a short week, they earned a 25-0 road win over the Atlanta Falcons for their fifth straight victory. That brings their season record to 7-4, which will propel them to first place in the AFC East if the Buffalo Bills lose to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
nbcboston.com

Patriots Dominate Falcons for Fifth Straight Win

Four days after bombarding the Browns, the Patriots have frayed the Falcons. Mac Jones excelled on the first quick turnaround of his career, completing nearly 85% of his passes in a 25-0 New England win over the Atlanta Falcons to move to 7-4 on the season. Jones threw a 19-yard...
