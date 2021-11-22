ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Kellogg restarts talks with workers as strike enters seventh week

By Catherine Thorbecke
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XIbAz_0d443UFY00

Negotiations are resuming on Monday between Kellogg Co. and the union representing some 1,400 cereal plant workers who have been on strike for more than six weeks.

MORE: John Deere workers approve new deal after monthlong strike

The workers, who have been striking since Oct. 5, are being represented by the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM). Talks between union leaders and Kellogg's fizzled early in November after the two sides failed to reach an agreement and further negotiations were put on hold for weeks before Monday's meeting.

The ongoing strike involves Kellogg's plants across four states and comes amid a spate of work stoppages hitting the private sector in the U.S. Unique labor market conditions in the wake of the COVID-19 shock to the economy, including record-high levels of workers quitting their jobs, have been linked to new employee activism in recent weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UB4Ue_0d443UFY00
Battle Creek Enquirer via USA Today Network, FILE - PHOTO: The Michigan American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations hosts a rally outside Kellogg's World Headquarters on Oct. 27, 2021, to support workers on strike in Battle Creek, Mich.

"We look forward to getting back to the table and are committed to negotiating in good faith," Kellogg's said in an update Friday. "We remain hopeful that we can reach an agreement soon so our employees can get back to work and back to their lives."

The union rejected a proposal from Kellogg's on Nov. 4, saying in a statement at the time that the company's "last, best and final offer does not achieve what our members are asking for; a predictable pathway to fully vested, fully benefitted employment for all employees with no concessions."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lDaCd_0d443UFY00
Battle Creek Enquirer via USA Today Network, FILE - PHOTO: Former Kellogg's employee Austin Brown supports workers on strike during a rally outside Kellogg's World Headquarters in Battle Creek, Mich., Oct. 27, 2021.

"The company came to the table insisting that there will only be an agreement if the Union accepts the company proposal exactly as it has been written," the union's statement added. "The company’s proposal was filled with conditions and terms as to what was acceptable to Kellogg’s. These terms and conditions are unacceptable to our members."

MORE: Why some experts say corporate 'net-zero' emissions pledges could have net-zero impact on climate crisis

After the union rejected the proposal, Kellogg said it was continuing operations at the four plants where the workers are on strike with hourly and salaried employees and "third-party resources producing food."

"The bottom line is that our proposals address what the union has told us are their primary concerns," Ken Hurley, Kellogg’s head of labor relations, said in a statement. "The union does not seem interested in revising its proposals or exploring creative solutions to resolve issues."

The union and Kellogg's did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for further comment.

The striking workers in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee help produce Kellogg cereals including Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran, Fruit Loops, Corn Flakes and Frosted Flakes, according to the union.

A separate strike at agricultural machinery giant John Deere ended just last week after waging on for over a month . The new agreement gave John Deere workers an $8,500 signing bonus and a 20% increase in wages over the life of the contract, among other things, in a deal some say highlights the new power workers are seizing in a post-pandemic labor market.

Comments / 26

Related
CBS News

Remembering Stephen Sondheim, a musical theater giant

Through such classic productions as "West Side Story," "Company," "Follies," "Sunday in the Park With George" and "Into the Woods," composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim forced the American musical to grow up, and took audiences to places they'd never been before. Correspondent Mo Rocca offers an appreciation of the career of Sondheim, who died Friday, November 26, at the age of 91.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Michigan Business
State
Tennessee State
Battle Creek, MI
Society
Battle Creek, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Society
City
Union, MI
NBC News

Stowaway found in plane's landing gear compartment at Miami airport

A man was being examined at a hospital after he was found in a plane's landing gear compartment at Miami International Airport Saturday morning, authorities said. The 26-year-old was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after he "attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala," the agency said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
The Hill

Interior recommends imposing higher costs for public lands drilling

A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
Person
Austin Brown
The Hill

Israel to close borders to all foreigners due to omicron variant

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that the country's borders would be closed to all foreigners due to concerns about the omicron variant and that Israeli citizens coming into the country would have to quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status. The statement, issued on Saturday, said that...
WORLD
NBC News

Best Buy stores in Minnesota latest targets of large 'grab and run' thefts

Two different Best Buy stores in Minnesota became the latest targets of "grab and run" thefts amid ongoing "Black Friday" sales by large groups of people, according to police. Between 20 to 30 people entered a Best Buy store in Burnsville while it was still open to customers on Friday night and stole an "unclear" number of electronics, Carissa Larsen, a spokesperson for the city of Burnsville, told NBC News in an email on Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

461K+
Followers
117K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy