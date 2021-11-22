ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Food for the Holidays, presented by Pick-n-Save and Metro Market

By Brian Kramp
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays usually mean family, friends, and a table packed with...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
bostonchefs.com

Food Lens Holiday Cookbook

The folks at The Food Lens created Dining in Boston, a digital cookbook highlighting unique cuisine found in Greater Boston and New England earlier this year, and now they have just released a second one just in time for the festive season, Dining in Boston Holiday Edition. This publication holds 25 seasonal recipes from some of the best chefs and bartenders in the area to create a digital resource that’ll help you create some amazing food for friends and family this holiday season. Best yet, each dish comes with a wine pairing recommendation from the vino virtuosi at CruBox.
BOSTON, MA
manisteenews.com

Red Fox Market delivers in diverse holiday foods, gifts

BIG RAPIDS — With the holiday season quickly approaching, being prepared for gifting and nailing traditional and new dishes, one Big Rapids business is a hot spot for finding a unique range of products for in the kitchen or under the tree. A community that strives to be a local-focused,...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Holiday events at Racine Zoo

RACINE, Wis. - Give back to the community and support the Racine Zoo this holiday season. Searching for a unique holiday gift? Look no further! A.D.O.P.T. an animal for your loved one this holiday season. For one day only, save 20% on all levels of adoption! With your donation, you can become a Zoo parent to an animal at the Racine Zoo for an entire year! Our Animals Depend On People Too, or A.D.O.P.T., program involves the symbolic adoption of an animal from the Racine Zoo. By adopting an animal, you are directly contributing to its health and well-being. The Racine Zoo A.D.O.P.T. Program assists in providing the best possible care for our animals. Visit racinezoo.org on November 29, 2021 to take advantage of this great deal!
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
dayton.com

Greek holiday market pick-up now accepting orders

The Dayton Greek Festival’s holiday market only has a few more days left to place an order. Pre-orders for a Dec. 4 pick-up can be made through Nov. 19. Pastries, frozen foods, grocery items and boutique holiday gifts are all on the menu to be enjoyed. Last year a drive-through,...
DAYTON, OH
newschannel6now.com

Kiowa Casino presents Cash for Food Drive checks

A line of severe storms will cross the area this evening. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns. WFPD officers talk rescuing woman from burning car. A line of severe storms will cross the area this evening. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns. Rotary Club presents $53,000...
GAMBLING
maryvilleforum.com

Food handling tips for the holidays

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Safe food handling at home doesn’t always take the same priority and focus as that of a retail food establishment, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t just as important. Ahead of the holidays, the Nodaway County Health Department is providing some tips to ensure families are handling...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Pick N Save
uga.edu

Navigating Holiday Food Choices

For some, this will be their first holiday season with family and friends since making a change in their diet. For others, they’ll be spending the holiday away from home and sharing foods from different cultures or customs. Whether adopting a vegetarian or vegan diet, avoiding something that triggers digestive problems like lactose or gluten, or otherwise sharing the holiday with diverse dietary needs or preferences, there are some steps you can take to make sure you have a great holiday meal and minimize stress.
FOOD & DRINKS
dapsmagic.com

Check Out the Food Being Offered at the 2021 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Presented by AdventHealth

On November 26th, the 2021 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Presented by AdventHealth will start its run at Walt Disney World Resort. The Festival of Holidays will continue through December 30th. Along with celebrating traditions from around the globe, there will be 14 Holiday Kitchens are scattered throughout all 11 World Showcase pavilions and beyond offering some delicious food and beverage holiday offerings.
FESTIVAL
Antelope Valley Press

SAVES seeks holiday volunteers

PALMDALE — Looking for a means to help out your community this holiday season? South Antelope Valley Emergency Services may have your answer. SAVES is seeking volunteers of all ages to help distribute food and goods to local families during the holiday season. The center is at 1002 East Ave....
PALMDALE, CA
NEWS10 ABC

Holiday Hunger Food Bank

Nassau antique unveils message, memories for Pacific Northwest family. 'One of my favorite places': Last cleanup of season for Krumkill cemetery volunteers. Local D.A. says bail reform issues persist, while advocates caution against rollbacks. Lake George leaders explain unanimous vote to opt out of recreational cannabis sales. Countdown to Troy...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
rockydailynews.com

Denver chef, volunteers cook all night, deliver Thanksgiving food all day

Denver chef Tajahi Cooke was busy cooking, packing and distributing thousands of charitable Thanksgiving meals Thursday morning, but when he saw a young man in need outside one of his headquarters, he paused to take the person a plate of hot food. Cooke set up shop at Denver food halls...
DENVER, CO
wnns.com

Holiday and Winter Farmers Market Presented by HSHS St. John’s Hospital Starts This Weekend

The Holiday & Winter Farmers Markets start on Saturday, November 20th, and take place each third Saturday of the month from November – April, for a total of 6 markets. The Winter & Holiday Farmers Market new indoor/outdoor venue is the historic Union Station. The former train station, now part of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, will provide a dedicated sheltered outdoor and heated indoor space for the winter season.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta food rescue organization marks meal kit milestone

ATLANTA - Wednesday marks a major milestone for local nonprofit Second Helpings Atlanta. The food rescue organization's "Meals With Meaning" program has officially hit six figures, a major step toward the effort's goal of delivering more than 400,000 meals to local families facing food insecurity. Volunteers with Second Helpings Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
txktoday.com

Texarkana Farmers’ Market Presents the 2021 Christmas Market

The Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will host its Christmas Market December 6th, 2021 in conjunction with Main Street Texarkana’s Christmas Parade. The Christmas Market will take place from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Kress Gap, 116 W. Broad St., and will feature local vendors from the region. The public is invited to attend, and vendor space is still available. If you would like to participate as a vendor, please contact Megan Price at megan.price@txkusa.org or (903) 798-3940 by November 30th.
TEXARKANA, TX
KCRG.com

Marengo couple saves HACAP food pantry

Dubuque health officials are looking to make pediatric COVID-19 vaccines more accessible by bringing them to where children are. He hopes it will encourage drivers passing through to stop and see what they have to offer. Linn Mar students remove/damage LGBTQ posters. Updated: 6 hours ago. They said the organization...
MARENGO, IA
KTVN.com

Food Help For The Holiday Season

Grocery store prices have been increasing, and this has been making it harder for local food pantries to help those in need this holiday season. Catholic Charities has been a go to spot for decades, for those who have been looking for support during the holidays, one of their biggest events they do each year is their Feeding Families holiday food baskets.
ADVOCACY
kfornow.com

Pandemic Savings & Holiday Splurges

The woman hand is putting a coin in a glass bottle and a pile of coins on a brown wooden table,Investment business, retirement, finance and saving money for future concept. (KFOR NEWS November 19, 2021) It’s no surprise that a lot of participants in the 2021 DrawNames Consumer Insights Survey from the Netherlands reported having a good year financially – 72% saving money or stimulus payments, 51% reported receiving a pay raise, and 35% said they saved money on commuting to work. The group that saved the most, 80%, are those aged 35-44 and individuals 54 and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy