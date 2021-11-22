Food for the Holidays, presented by Pick-n-Save and Metro Market

RACINE, Wis. - Give back to the community and support the Racine Zoo this holiday season. Searching for a unique holiday gift? Look no further! A.D.O.P.T. an animal for your loved one this holiday season. For one day only, save 20% on all levels of adoption! With your donation, you can become a Zoo parent to an animal at the Racine Zoo for an entire year! Our Animals Depend On People Too, or A.D.O.P.T., program involves the symbolic adoption of an animal from the Racine Zoo. By adopting an animal, you are directly contributing to its health and well-being. The Racine Zoo A.D.O.P.T. Program assists in providing the best possible care for our animals. Visit racinezoo.org on November 29, 2021 to take advantage of this great deal!

RACINE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO