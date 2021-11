There may still be a small path to survival for Manny Diaz. That is all Saturday meant, but, for him, it was everything. The path is narrow, and uphill, and strewn with hazards and peril. Few wagering on the odds would bet he’d find a way through. But there remains that pin of flickering light at the far end -- the chance, just the slightest chance, that Diaz may yet save his job as University of Miami football coach.

MIAMI, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO