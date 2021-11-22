ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

The best Sephora Black Friday deals you can already shop on makeup and skin care

By Jessica Kasparian, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXHtw_0d442Wyn00
The best Sephora Black Friday deals you can shop early. Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The holidays are officially upon us and the Black Friday deals have begun. Whether you want to refresh your own vanity or get your hands on a top-notch gift for a loved one, Sephora has you covered with its Cyber Week sale through Nov. 29.

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

Right now, you can save big on bestselling makeup, skin care, fragrances and hair tools. Plus, get free shipping at checkout when you use the code FREESHIP —no minimum spending required.

Today only, save 25% on all BareMinerals products, including the brand's bestselling complexion products, like the Original Loose Powder Mineral Foundation and Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer .

Shop the Sephora Black Friday sale

Sephora Black Friday makeup deals

Sephora Black Friday skincare deals

Sephora Black Friday gift set deals

Sephora Black Friday fragrance deals

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The best Sephora Black Friday deals you can already shop on makeup and skin care

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
SHOPPING
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Black Friday Weekend Deals: Get 4K TVs for Just $230, Google Nest Thermostats for $90

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Black Friday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
bobvila.com

The Best Black Friday Deals 2021: Amazon, The Home Depot, Wayfair, and More

Black Friday 2021 is here, so there’s no better time to think about your holiday shopping list. All of your go-to retailers, including Amazon, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, and Walmart, cut prices ahead of Black Friday. Products across the spectrum, from coveted gifts like tech gadgets and toys to big-ticket items like mattresses and appliances, are on sale. Don’t rule anything out: You’re bound to get a great deal no matter what you’re shopping for.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Care#Makeup Kit#Black Friday Deals#Sephora Black#Reviewed#Cyber Week#Freeship#Viseart Eyeshadow Palette
WGNO

Want to capitalize on Black Friday deals for yourself? Check these out

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Besides getting gifts for people on your holiday shopping list, there’s someone else you should remember to buy for today: yourself. If you’ve been eyeing something special recently, whether it’s a new tablet or a winter coat, Black Friday is the perfect time to pick it up at […]
SHOPPING
Fox 46 Charlotte

Top picks from early Black Friday deals from Macy’s — including 50% off beauty products

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Beauty must-haves, enticing cologne, household items and more — you don’t have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to grab awesome discounted products at Macy’s. The popular retailer is already gearing up for the official beginning of the holiday shopping season with deep discounts […]
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
WANE 15

Finish your holiday shopping from home with these top Black Friday deals

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Best deals for the holidays Now that the biggest shopping season of the year is here, there are tons of great products in a wide range of categories seeing significant price cuts. This article will be updated with the best deals of the day throughout Black […]
SHOPPING
SPY

The 20 Best Black Friday Mattress Deals in 2021

Black Friday is the perfect time to save big on big-ticket purchases, but most major retailers are starting their sales early this year. We’ve already seen a ton of great Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals go live. For anyone who needs to make a big purchase — appliances, big-screen TVs and desktop computers — this is indeed the most wonderful time of the year. Another popular item that feels oh so good to save on? Mattresses. Your mattress is crucial to your health and livelihood — as you spend about a third of your life sleeping, on average. Do...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Black Friday mattress deals 2021: The best early discounts you can shop now from Emma, Simba and Nectar

Black Friday – the biggest sales event of the year – is just a day away. During the annual shopping bonanza, you can enjoy discounts across tech, beauty, fashion, toys, home appliances and much more from leading retailers, including Amazon, Argos, John Lewis & Partners and Currys. Once a one-day in-store event in the US that marked the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, the sale was first brought to the UK by Amazon in 2010. Ever since, the number of participating retailers has increased, with the deals getting bigger and the sales starting earlier. Now, Black Friday spans an...
SHOPPING
honknews.com

Lush Cosmetics Black Friday 2021 Deals – Black Friday Discount On Beauty Products

Lush is offering a variety of discounts! They are giving you up to 25% off natural makeup or 40% off skincare items like body lotions, shampoo bars, shower gels. You don’t want to miss out on these deals before they go away for good! Lush offers you the opportunity to get healthy ingredients without chemicals found in traditional cosmetic companies like Estee Lauder and Clinique.
MAKEUP
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

303K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy