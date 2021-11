Nearly a year and a half after first announcing the change, the Camden school district has restarted the process of renaming Woodrow Wilson High School. Renaming the 90-year-old school gained traction in the summer of 2020 in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis. But it grew out of concerns expressed by residents long before then, including a Change.org petition launched in 2019 to support the measure.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO