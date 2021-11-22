ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts: Expect to pay more for real Christmas trees

Cover picture for the articleLong Islanders who want to purchase a live tree could be paying more this holiday season. Experts say consumers will pay between 10 and 30% more for a live tree. When it comes to artificial...

