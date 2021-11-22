Experts: Expect to pay more for real Christmas trees

With only a few days before the real Christmas tree shopping season hits, industry experts are confident there will be a real Christmas tree for everyone who wants one. “Tree growers have plenty of Christmas trees,” said Greg Hann, promotion director of the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association and owner of Hann’s Christmas Farm in Oregon. “Consumers might have to look a little more, be more patient and flexible. I predict we will be busier even earlier and now is the perfect time for families to venture out to get a real Christmas tree.”

