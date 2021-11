I’m not telling you anything you don’t already know, but one of the worst things a TV show can do is go away with loose ends needing to be tied up. Two years ago, the Season 7 finale of “Ray Donovan” aired on Showtime. At the time, the producers and cast thought Season 8 was a foregone conclusion. They were wrong. The show was cancelled and so one of the best “grown-up” shows on TV was yanked with literally, bodies laying in the street. Since then, EVERYONE involved with the show has been on Showtime to let them come back and wrap up the story. Of Liev Schreiber’s chronically flawed anti-hero and his even more flawed family. Well, in early 2022, we fans of the show are gonna get what we want.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO