Elevated Ballpoint Pen Designs

By Francesca Mercurio
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaperlux Studio has collaborated with stationery experts Leuchtturm1917 to create an elevated ballpoint pen. Made from aluminum and brass, this new writing device speaks to Paperlux Studio's 'Drehgriffel Nr....

www.trendhunter.com

Gadget Flow

NanoPen 02 tiny & tough EDC pen has a minimalist design and quick-release magnetic cap

Use the NanoPen 02 tiny & tough EDC pen anywhere and everywhere you go. With a functional design, this tactical everyday carry pen is not only extremely portable but also incredibly durable. With a built-in 5 mm keychain, it can go wherever you go. Providing the perfect balance between ergonomic writing and compact EDC, this small everyday carry pen measures just 107 mm long and 7 mm wide. Furthermore, it has a pocket clip barrel with a quick-release neodymium magnet cap that lets you easily detach it from your backpack or bag. It has 1,800 grams of force for the ideal tension. Additionally, it has a safe slice tool for opening mail, a refillable ink reservoir, and a smooth grip. Overall, this pen consists entirely of copper with a 5-piece ergonomic design.
ELECTRONICS
rismedia.com

5 Designer Secrets to Elevate Your Space

While it’s difficult to put your finger on what sets a professionally designed home apart, it’s easy to see that a professionally designed home has a special touch. If you’re looking for insight into what gives a professionally designed home the extra edge, designers have a few go-to tricks to elevate a space. Read on to gain insight into how to achieve a room that has a professionally designed aesthetic.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Gadgeteer

RIIND Compact and Slim Pens review – Simple tools with advanced designs

CROWDFUNDING REVIEW – As a huge advocate of Bullet Journaling, and journaling in general, I take a lot of notes. I go through several of my favorite Leuchtturm1917 notebooks each year and even more Schmidt ink refills. I’m also a proponent of paying more for higher-quality versions of the items you use most often. This is why after accepting the offer for my current job I immediately purchased a highly-reviewed, well-designed bolt action pen to celebrate. That pen has proved its worth for years after outlasting countless lesser pens that couldn’t hack it.
UNITED STATES NAVY
TrendHunter.com

Floating Magnetic Illuminators

The Mnuca floating lamp is a unique illuminator that is fuses function and style. The lamp features a magnet sensor, hidden beneath the surface of the wood in the base. This senses whether the bulb is close to the base or not and allows an electronic circuit to work out whether the bulb is resting or floating. The electronics then turn the LEDs off or on accordingly.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Laser-Powered Maker Modules

The Snapmaker 10W High Power Laser Module is a new unit being launched by the brand to provide makers with a way to enjoy impressive capabilities from their own workshop. The module is designed to fit into any Snapmaker 2.0 except for the 150 models and features the namesake 10W of power to make it well-suited for the needs of power users, educators or prototypers alike. The snap-in style of the module will allow makers to simply swap it into their system anytime it's required for enhanced ease of use.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Lab-Grown Clothing Dyes

'Colorifix,' a science solutions startup, has discovered an efficient, sustainable method of creating lab-grown dye. Colorifix uses DNA programming on small microbe organisms to instruct them to produce certain types of pigmentation. This process results in natural clothing dye that is made more sustainably than traditional dyes. Additionally, Colorifix stated that it is capable of producing any color of dye that occurs in a natural organism.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Artist-Designed Toy Lineups

The SUPERGIRO art toy series is a lineup of figures that have been covered in artwork by international artists to provide children and collectors alike with a piece to keep in their collection. The series includes a total of 12 styles that are randomly included within your choice of set and are suited for children aged 14 and up given their collectible nature. The toys are each identical in size and shape, but are covered in a number of different finishings that give them each a truly distinct appearance.
DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Durable Outdoor Camping Multitools

'Aclim8' has recently released the 'COMBAR FoldaXe,' an outdoor camping multitool that offers multiple essential tools for outdoor tasks. The FoldaXe features a 5-inch-by-2.5-inch stainless steel head with a sharpened axe blade on one side and a hammerhead on the other. The handle is durable and lightweight, featuring a textured grip to prevent the tool from slipping out of the user's hand.
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Innovative Camera Carriers

'SPINN.DESIGN' is a startup staffed by experienced photography professionals dedicated to creating convenient photography peripherals, such as the 'SPINN CP.02' innovative camera carrier. The SPINN CP.02 is a gravity-balancing strap that works with most DLSR and mirrorless cameras. The SPINN CP.02 manipulates the center of gravity of the camera by...
TrendHunter.com

Hand-Painted Video Game Menswear

The Sims 4 Modern Menswear Kit is a 23-piece collection of new-age menswear for players from London-based designer Stefan Cooke. The "Simified" versions of Cooke’s real-world collections were hand-painted to recreate their fine qualities and characters, and the perfect balance was struck to keep the designs looking textured yet not too photorealistic.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Elegant Cosmetic Collections

Florasis's 'Impression of Dai' is a collection inspired by Eastern beauty and the Dai people's "ancient traditions and… their spiritual symbol of beauty, good fortune, and confidence: the peacock." Florasis "traveled to Xishuangbanna in Yunnan Province to create this new edition series to learn about the Dai people" and worked...
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Health-Focused Washing Machines

Midea's Lunar Series introduces a new laundry range consisting of two washing machines and a washer-dryer, which are full of health-focused features that are relevant for today's consumers. The series considers everything from steam care and allergy care to auto-clean and high-temperature drum cleaning with its functions, plus it boasts a powerful yet quiet motor that conserves energy. These innovations from the home appliance brand solve numerous problems for consumers in an affordable way.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Low-Carbon Leather Bags

Created in partnership with Muirhead, the newest Mulberry bag collection features the world’s lowest carbon leather. The limited-edition capsule collection is touted as the brand's lowest carbon creation to date and it sustainably refreshes classic styles such as the Amberley Satchel. The collection of bags was entirely made in the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Apartment Therapy

This New Designer Standing Mat Collab Is Here to (Literally) Elevate Your Kitchen Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Forget everything you think you know about kitchen mats because Portland, Oregon-based interior designer Max Humphrey has just launched a line of stylish standing mats in collaboration with The House of Noa, and they’re here to bring instant coolness and comfort to your cook space.
PORTLAND, OR
TrendHunter.com

Dynamic Sparkly Party Apparel

Fringe + Co's apparel is both dynamic and sparkly. The brand is known for its Tinsel Jackets and Sequin Collection. The apparel is fit for a party or as a statement piece. The Tinsel Jacket moves with the wearer and comes in styles like 'The Prom Queen,' 'The Reveler,' 'The Rebel Rainbow,' 'The Golden Girl,' and 'Iridescent Fringe Duster' to name a few. The Sequin Collection consists of crop tops, party pants, high waisted sequin party pants, jumpsuits, elbow tops, and sequin sleeve party crop tops. ​Fringe + Co's apparel comes in sizes that fit from 0 to 24.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Adventurer Camera Controllers

The GnarLab CaptR wireless GoPro controller is an intuitive aftermarket device for GoPro camera users to incorporate into their gear roster when seeking out an easier way to keep control over their equipment. The device works by being attached onto a cyclist's handlebars or a driver's steering wheel and will...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Luxury Virtual Skiwear

The Moncler x Fortnite collection introduces reactive skins to outfit players' avatars inspired by the French skiwear brand. The looks from the Moncler Classic Set draw inspiration from the 6 Moncler 1017 Alyx 9SM collection and thanks to the fact that these designs are digital, they include a special feature for gamers—as the in-game altitude gets higher, players will see the digital outfits shift from light to dark colors.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Adventurer Solar-Powered Timepieces

The Timex Expedition North Field Post Solar watch is a premium accessory built with the needs of adventurers and explorers alike who require a way to keep time without having to worry about durability or even battery levels. The watch is constructed with an anti-reflective sapphire crystal that allows UV...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Grab-and-Go Glove Packs

SAFESKIN is a new consumer brand that helps to keep people feeling safe and protected as they are out in the world thanks to grab-and-go glove packs. The SAFESKIN Nitrile Gloves in POP-N-GO packs are available in task-focused varieties, including light, medium and heavy duty needs. These gloves have the...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

On-Demand Slow Fashion Apps

Shopperbird is the first on-demand slow fashion app and it empowers customers to create and cherish the products they choose to invest in. The app sets itself apart by involving customers in the production process of the garments they purchase. Customers are invited to chat with a fashion designer and the process of selecting fabric, for example, becomes an interactive one.
APPAREL

