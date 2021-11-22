Elevated Ballpoint Pen Designs

Use the NanoPen 02 tiny & tough EDC pen anywhere and everywhere you go. With a functional design, this tactical everyday carry pen is not only extremely portable but also incredibly durable. With a built-in 5 mm keychain, it can go wherever you go. Providing the perfect balance between ergonomic writing and compact EDC, this small everyday carry pen measures just 107 mm long and 7 mm wide. Furthermore, it has a pocket clip barrel with a quick-release neodymium magnet cap that lets you easily detach it from your backpack or bag. It has 1,800 grams of force for the ideal tension. Additionally, it has a safe slice tool for opening mail, a refillable ink reservoir, and a smooth grip. Overall, this pen consists entirely of copper with a 5-piece ergonomic design.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO