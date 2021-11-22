Elevated Ballpoint Pen Designs

Fringe + Co's apparel is both dynamic and sparkly. The brand is known for its Tinsel Jackets and Sequin Collection. The apparel is fit for a party or as a statement piece. The Tinsel Jacket moves with the wearer and comes in styles like 'The Prom Queen,' 'The Reveler,' 'The Rebel Rainbow,' 'The Golden Girl,' and 'Iridescent Fringe Duster' to name a few. The Sequin Collection consists of crop tops, party pants, high waisted sequin party pants, jumpsuits, elbow tops, and sequin sleeve party crop tops. Fringe + Co's apparel comes in sizes that fit from 0 to 24.
