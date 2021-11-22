ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Active COVID-19 cases fall below 3,000 in North Dakota; hospitalizations jump over weekend

By BISMARCK TRIBUNE STAFF
Bismarck Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActive cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota over the weekend fell below 3,000 for the first time since mid-September, but coronavirus-related hospitalizations took a big jump. North Dakota's Health Department on Monday reported 165 new virus cases after a typical Sunday of light testing, and 2,841 active cases statewide. There were...

bismarcktribune.com

