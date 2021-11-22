ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Tri-County Technical College Job Openings

wspa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The following is sponsored content from Tri-County Technical College”. Are you or someone...

www.wspa.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Lake Technical College preps new transportation job training center

The school is partnering with a local city on the project. Now's your chance to recognize the top businesswomen in Central Florida. Nomination deadline: Nov. 18. Honorees will be recognized at a Feb. 17, 2022, event. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on...
COLLEGES
Times and Democrat

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College: Health Sciences Building improvements planned; project’s cost could reach $4.2 million

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College is entering the second phase of its work upgrading its Health Sciences Building. President Dr. Walt Tobin told Area Commission members that the work will improve the building for students and the college. “I think it’s important for us to put the time in the mechanical, electrical,...
ORANGEBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Higher Education#Humanities
ntc.edu

The Aspen Institute Names Northcentral Technical College one of 150 U.S. Community College Eligible for 2023 Aspen Prize

WASHINGTON, D.C., November, 2021 — The Aspen Institute named Northcentral Technical College one of the 150 institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation's signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America's community colleges. The colleges selected for this honor stand out among more than 1,000 community colleges nationwide as having high and improving levels of student success as well as equitable outcomes for Black and Hispanic students and those from lower-income backgrounds.
WAUSAU, WI
foxkansas.com

Transitioning from college to landing a job

If you have an upcoming graduation and are preparing to go out into the real world, this will be a major transition in your life, especially when it comes to finding a job. This Nightingale College Education Matters segment features tips to keep in mind that could help with that conversion as you think about the exciting next steps you'll be making toward your career.
COLLEGES
laniertech.edu

Lanier Technical College Celebrates 2021 National Apprenticeship Week

Gainesville, GA — Lanier Technical College along with the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) celebrates this year’s National Apprenticeship Week (November 15-19, 2021) by highlighting the importance of Registered Apprenticeship Programs to growing Northeast Georgia’s skilled workforce. Lanier Tech is among Georgia’s 22 technical colleges, including the system office,...
GAINESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
cofc.edu

Job Opening: Marketing Communication Graduate Assistant

The College Libraries are hiring for the position of Marketing Communication Graduate Assistant. Read the full job description on Handshake by searching for Job #5614799. Applications will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
JOBS
malheurenterprise.com

They're hiring - local job openings

- Gas Station is looking for cooks, cashiers, and porters. __________________________________________________________________________________________. Wildland Fire Program Lead Responsible for development of TVCC’s Wildland Fire educational program. Full-time with excellent benefits. For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is EOEE. __________________________________________________________________________________________. Vale Elementary. School Secretary. Vale School District #84 is inviting...
VALE, OR
KGET 17

Job Corner: Training programs, education opportunities, job openings, and more

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Teresa Hitchcock with America’s Job Center of Kern County about all of the upcoming opportunities for jobs and more. From GED programs to job openings at an aerospace company, America’s Job Center of Kern County has an array of options for job-seekers. To learn...
JOBS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Enrollment Open for Adult and Flex Courses at Tri County Tech

Whether you want to learn a new skill, or prepare for a new exciting career, Tri County Tech has your back. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Randall Jones with Tri County Tech told listeners that from the moment you step onto the campus, you’ll experience state-of-the-art technology and world-class customer service.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy