ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

1 new death in Warren County COVID update, November 22

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cflyz_0d43zLWP00

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Warren County has reported a new COVID-19 death since Sunday. They said it was a person in their 80s who died at a hospital after becoming ill at home. The person had not gotten a COVID vaccine.

Warren County COVID update Sunday, Nov. 20

“We offer our sincerest condolences to this individual’s loved ones as we continue to work to weather this latest surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “We continue to advocate to New York State to try to bring additional state resources to our region to help with the increased regional demand for testing, pediatric vaccination and booster shots, especially as we head into a holiday season.”

Warren County has reported 43 new COVID cases and 62 recoveries since Sunday. There are currently 543 active cases in the county.

Warren County reports highest daily COVID case count in Nov. 20 update
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IzFZC_0d43zLWP00
(Warren County Health Services)

The county said the surge in COVID cases in recent weeks appears to stem from workplace contacts, household contacts and indoor events.

Washington County continues to have highest COVID case percentage in New York

Nineteen cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. As of Friday, 1,219 of 44,599 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.

Warren County recommends residents:

  • Get a COVID-19 vaccination
  • Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test
  • Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places
  • Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings
  • Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance
  • If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment
Albany County COVID update, November 22

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

  • November 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.
  • November 30, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.
  • December 7, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.

Registration for the clinics is required and can be found on the Warren County website . Booster shot eligibility requirements can be found on the New York State website .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Gov. Hochul signs executive order allowing hospitals to limit non-essential procedures

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order Friday she said would help address staffing and capacity shortages at hospitals across New York State, ahead of any post-Thanksgiving spike in COVID-19 cases. The executive order allows the New York State Department of Health to limit “non-essential, non-urgent” procedures in hospitals or health […]
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren County, NY
Government
Warren County, NY
Coronavirus
County
Warren County, NY
Warren County, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Urgent Care Center
NEWS10 ABC

Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, November 27

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow. Monday, November 29 Monday, November 29th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Fullerton Street form 20-28 Fullerton Street for service vehicles. Monday, November 29th from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy