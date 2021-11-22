1 new death in Warren County COVID update, November 22

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Warren County has reported a new COVID-19 death since Sunday. They said it was a person in their 80s who died at a hospital after becoming ill at home. The person had not gotten a COVID vaccine.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to this individual’s loved ones as we continue to work to weather this latest surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “We continue to advocate to New York State to try to bring additional state resources to our region to help with the increased regional demand for testing, pediatric vaccination and booster shots, especially as we head into a holiday season.”

Warren County has reported 43 new COVID cases and 62 recoveries since Sunday. There are currently 543 active cases in the county.

(Warren County Health Services)

The county said the surge in COVID cases in recent weeks appears to stem from workplace contacts, household contacts and indoor events.

Nineteen cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. As of Friday, 1,219 of 44,599 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

November 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.

November 30, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.

December 7, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.

Registration for the clinics is required and can be found on the Warren County website . Booster shot eligibility requirements can be found on the New York State website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.