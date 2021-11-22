ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flemington, WV

Fire Marshals seeking information about Flemington fires

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1piM2q_0d43z04P00

FLEMINGTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators are seeking information from the public about a string of fires in Taylor County.

Four fires have been reported in Flemington since Sept. 15:

  • 163 Berry Run Rd.
  • 649 Simpson Rd.
  • 278 Old County Road
  • 20 yards away from Old County Road location
WATCH: Deep frying a turkey could be a fire hazard

The four fires remain under investigation and no cause has been determined by State Fire Marshal investigators.

Anyone with information on any or all of these fires is urged to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at (800) 233-3473 (FIRE).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Multiple crews on scene at Wallace residence fire

WALLACE, W.Va. — Multiple crews have responded to a structure fire at a residence in Wallace. According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of a fire came in at 12:44 p.m. on Friday taking place at a residence on Big Elk Road in Wallace. When crews arrived on scene, they confirmed that […]
WALLACE, WV
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: Marion County house fire rekindles

UPDATE: Nov. 24, 5:21 p.m. PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. – Multiple agencies responded to a house fire on Wateman Way in Pleasant Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 23. According to a Facebook post by the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department, the fire rekindled on Wednesday morning, and departments were called back to the scene. In addition to […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Structure fire reported at Tunnelton residence

TUNNELTON, W.Va. — A structure fire has been reported at a residence in Tunnelton. According to the Preston County 911 Communications Center, a call of a fire was reported on Wednesday morning at a residence on Commerce Street in Tunnelton. When first responders arrived on scene, they reported that there was a structure involved in […]
TUNNELTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Taylor County, WV
Taylor County, WV
Government
City
Flemington, WV
State
West Virginia State
WBOY 12 News

WV’s Christmas City Holiday of Lights opens Thanksgiving Day

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVNS)– West Virginia’s Christmas City Holiday of Lights drive-through exhibit and events kick off Thanksgiving Day. The grand opening is led by the Bluefield Fire Department and Bluefield Police Department. The Holiday of Lights is free, but donations are encouraged. The city is also celebrating its 25th anniversary of the Holiday of Lights. […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Marshals#State Fire Marshal#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WBOY 12 News

How crews keep roads safe during winter weather

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) started preparation for the Snow Removal and Ice Control (SRIC) season.   District 4 of the West Virginia Department of Highways is responsible for keeping the roads clear in six counties: Monongalia, Preston, Taylor, Harrison, Doddridge and Marion.  In those six counties, there are more than 4,700 miles of road to maintain. Preparation all […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

502 COVID cases, 13 deaths reported Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 502 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths on Nov. 23. On Monday, it confirmed 557 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths. The DHHR has reported 290,026 (+502) total cases and 4,770 (+13) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

1 person dead after 3-vehicle accident in Maryland

FRIENDSVILLE, Md. — One person is dead after a 3-vehicle accident in Maryland. On Nov. 22, troopers with the Garrett County detachment of the Maryland State Police received numerous calls of a pick-up truck traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of I-68 near Friendsville, Maryland, according to a press release. While en route to the […]
MARYLAND STATE
WBOY 12 News

Man charged after allegedly strangling an individual during landlord-tenant disagreement in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly strangling an individual during a landlord-tenant disagreement in Clarksburg. On Oct. 28, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department responded to the scene of a reported incident taking place at a residence on N 18th Street in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint. Once on scene, […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy