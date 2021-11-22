ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

France's average daily new COVID infections near three-month high

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403jTL_0d43yUBV00

PARIS (Reuters) -French health authorities reported 5,266 daily new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the seven-day moving average of new cases to an almost three-month high.

That average - which smoothes out daily reporting irregularities - rose to 18,479, a level unseen since Aug. 27, from a three-month low of 4,172 on Oct. 10.

It had set a 2021 record of 42,225 in mid-April before falling to a 2021 low of 1,816 at the end of June.

French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said on Sunday the current wave of the pandemic was “rampant.”

Unlike some of its European peers, France has yet to announce a new batch of restrictive measure to contain the disease, with some experts saying the ongoing wave could hit its climax in the country around Christmas.

The cumulative total of new cases now stands at 7.42 million.

In another sign the virus’ spread is speeding up again, the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 went up by 67 over 24 hours to 1,409, going 1,400 for the first time since Sept. 30.

The total number of patients hospitalised for the disease increased by 300 versus Sunday to 8,338, the highest daily rise since Aug. 23.

France also registered 97 new daily deaths from the epidemic - the highest figure since Sept. 21 - taking the total to 118,540. The seven-day moving average of new fatalities reached an almost two-month high of 49.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Britain tells France: back down in 48 hours or we get tough

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain gave France 48 hours on Monday to back down in a fishing row that threatens to spiral into a wider trade dispute between two of Europe's biggest economies or face tortuous legal action under the Brexit trade deal. Post-Brexit bickering over fish culminated last Wednesday in...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Attal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Infectious Diseases#Covid#French#European
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNBC

Belgium confirms case of new, heavily mutated Covid variant

Marc Van Ranst, who works with the Rega Institute for Medical Research, said a sample was confirmed as the novel B.1.1.529 variant in a traveler who returned from Egypt on Nov. 11. Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told reporters that the individual was unvaccinated, according to Reuters. The variant was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wired UK

Austria’s Covid Surge Is a Warning to the World

At University Hospital Salzburg, intensive care doctor Andreas Kokofer has been observing the surge of Covid-19 infections with a grim inevitability. With cases having reached a daily record high of 15,809 on November 19, Kokofer and colleagues are bracing themselves for an influx of patients. The state of Salzburg is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot96.com

Hungary new daily COVID-19 infections at highest since end-March

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary reported 10,265 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, its highest daily tally since the end of March, the government said on its official coronavirus website. The daily tally is getting close to the peak of 11,265 reached during the third wave of the pandemic in the country which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Russia’s daily COVID-19 deaths close to record high

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Monday reported 1,211 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, close to an all-time high of 1,241 reported last week, as well as 38,420 new coronavirus cases. Most of Russia’s 80-plus regions lifted a week-long workplace shutdown at the beginning of last week that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Two Omicron coronavirus cases found in Germany

BERLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in the southern German state of Bavaria and a suspected case found in the west of the country, health officials said on Saturday. The two people with the variant entered Germany at Munich airport...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy