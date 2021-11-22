ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fire at nursing home in Bulgaria kills 9 people

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EiBhr_0d43yQeb00

SOFIA (Reuters) - Nine people were killed in a fire at a nursing home in the eastern Bulgarian village of Royak and some of its elderly residents were gassed, a senior interior ministry official said on Monday.

The fire, which broke out from the wooden rooftop of the home late on Monday, has been put out and the nursing home where 58 elderly people lived has been evacuated, said Tihomir Totev, the head of the regional fire safety department.

“When the six fire machines arrived at the home, the rooftop was engulfed in huge flames and black smoke. Firefighters started evacuating the residents, but unfortunately nine people lost their lives,” Totev said.

The reasons for the fire are being investigated, he said.

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Three people killed in a fire that destroyed five homes in Desert Shores

Firefighters remain at the scene of a fire that took the lives of three people and destroyed multiple homes Friday afternoon in Desert Shores. The fire happened near the Desert Shores Trailer Park in Imperial County. It was initially reported at around 8:30 a.m. with one mobile home engulfed in flames, Imperial County Fire Department The post Three people killed in a fire that destroyed five homes in Desert Shores appeared first on KESQ.
The Independent

Bulgaria bus crash: At least 45 killed after vehicle catches fire on motorway

At least 45 people, including 12 children, died as a bus carrying mostly North Macedonian tourists crashed in flames on a highway in western Bulgaria hours before daybreak on Tuesday, officials said.Bulgaria’s interior ministry said 45 people had died, making it the deadliest bus accident in the Balkan country’s history.Interim interior minister Boyko Rashkov said bodies were “clustered inside and are burnt to ash”.“The picture is terrifying, terrifying. I have never seen anything like that before,” he told reporters at the site.The cause of the accident was unclear but the bus appeared to have hit a highway barrier either...
ACCIDENTS
NECN

Fire Forces 10 People Out of Lawrence Home

Lawrence fire crews are investigating a house fire that forced 10 people out into the street Sunday night. The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at a two-family home at 62 Margin Street. Lawrence firefighters knocked the fire down quickly. Officials said there was only one family home at the time and no one was hurt.
BOSTON, MA
fox5ny.com

5 people killed in Long Island house fire

NEW YORK - Neighbors say they are still in a state of shock after five people were killed when a fast-moving fire ripped through a home in Riverhead. Ten people were inside at the time of the fire but only five managed to make it out alive. According to officials,...
RIVERHEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Firefighters#Bulgarian#Interior Ministry
kadn.com

Five People Escape Mobile Home Fire in Carencro

CARENCRO, La. -The Carencro Fire Department, along with fire departments from Lafayette and Scott, responded to Romulus Ln. in King’s Court Mobile Home Park at approximately 12:49 a.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Heavy smoke was observed coming from the residence when the first units arrived. Firefighters were able to...
CARENCRO, LA
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Killed Another Woman? Internet Sleuth Thinks Fugitive Is Related To Recent Tampa Homicide

Brian Laundrie reportedly killed another woman months after allegedly killing Gabby Petito. The authorities announced to the public that Laundrie's skeletal remains had been forwarded to an anthropologist in pursuit of determining his cause of death. Some theories continue to rise despite the FBI Denver confirming his death through dental comparison of the remains.
TAMPA, FL
Daily Beast

Girl, 12, Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Kids at Christmas Light Show

Four schoolboys have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was assaulted at a Christmas light show in England and died from her injuries. The fatal street attack was witnessed by crowds of children. Ava White, 12, was out with her friends on Thursday night during the annual switch-on of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
whopam.com

Person killed in early morning accident

A person was killed in a fiery single vehicle accident early Saturday morning on Gracey-Herndon Road. It happened in the 3600 block just after midnight and officials say first responders arrived to find the overturned automobile off the roadway on fire with the driver still inside. Deputy Tommy Hoffman says...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
BBC

Covid vaccine: Woman who died was 'wrongly diagnosed'

A woman who died from "unrecognised" complications after having a Covid-19 vaccine was wrongly diagnosed with gastroenteritis, a coroner has said. An inquest heard Michelle Barlow developed blood clots and died 16 days after having the AstraZeneca jab. Senior coroner Timothy Brennand said the 51-year-old, from Orrell, Wigan, may have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy