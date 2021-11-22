Keegan Murray Co-B1G Player of Week

Iowa Sophomore Shares Honor After Fast Start to Season

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Keegan Murray has been named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the Big Ten Conference Office. Murray shares the honor with Purdue forward Trevion Williams.

Murray had a historic stat line against N.C. Central on Nov. 16. The forward totaled 27 points, 21 rebounds, and four blocks against the Eagles. He became the fourth Hawkeye over the last five decades, and first since 1977, to score 20+ points and grab 20+ rebounds in a game. The other four players in program history to accomplish the feat are Kevin Kunnert (24-23) versus Illinois in 1972; Fred Haberecht (29-20) versus Wisconsin in 1975; Bruce King (42-20) versus Pittsburgh in 1976; Bruce King (31-21) versus Ohio State in 1977. Ironically, the last Big Ten player to have a 20-20 performance was Purdue’s Trevion Williams, who he shares this week’s honor with at Michigan on Jan. 9, 2020 (36-20). Murray is the first Hawkeye since Greg Brunner in 2006 to grab 20+ rebounds in a game; Brunner had 23 against Minnesota on Jan. 18, 2006. Murray is the first major conference player with 27+ points, 21+ rebounds, and 4+ blocks since Kansas State’s Michael Beasley versus Sacramento State on Nov. 9, 2007.

Against Alabama State on Nov. 18, Murray amassed 26 points, six rebounds, and a career-high four assists. Murray sank two of Iowa’s school-record 20 3-pointers in a 26-point win.

Murray, who leads the Big Ten in scoring (25.5 ppg), has netted 24+ points in each of the first four contests of the season. He is one of three players from a major conference to score 24+ points in each of their first four games of the season over the last 15 years. In addition to Murray, Kansas State’s Michael Beasley (2007-08) and Arizona’s Allonzo Trier (2017-18) accomplished the feat.

This is Murray’s first Player of the Week accolade of his career.



Iowa (4-0) will challenge Western Michigan (1-2) tonight at 7:33 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Tickets are available for purchase at hawkeyesports.com/tickets .