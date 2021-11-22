Tree lighting at Inn of Mountain Gods scheduled for Nov. 28

MESCALERO — The Inn of the Mountain Gods' Christmas Tree Lighting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28.

The event is free to the public.

“We’re thrilled to bring this event back and ring in the holiday season together,” said Frizzell Frizzell, Jr., COO at Inn of the Mountain Gods.

“This season is a time for friends and family, and there is no better place to spend time together than at Inn of the Mountain Gods.”

The event features family-friendly activities including a photo station with Santa, cookies and hot cocoa and a Barnes & Noble pop-up shop.

Event schedule

1 p.m. to7 p.m.

Barnes & Noble store – Attendees will be able to get a head start on their Christmas shopping at the pop-up shop.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Photos with Santa – Kids can take a holiday picture with Santa and tell him their gift requests.

4 p.m.

Cookies & hot cocoa – Guests are invited to warm up with some delicious hot chocolate and sweet

6:30 p.m.

Christmas tree lighting – Join Inn of the Mountain Gods as they welcome the holiday season by setting their stunning Christmas tree aglow.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, visit innofthemountaingods.com.

