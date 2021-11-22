Doomed 'Dune' storyboards sell for 2.7mn euros

Disney's new animated musical fantasy film "Encanto" has topped the North American box office for the three-day weekend, taking in an estimated $27 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.
Its numbers fell short of previous family-oriented Thanksgiving weekend releases such as "Frozen II" and "Coco" but were still seen as a sign that family films are starting to return to health in the pandemic era.
With original music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Encanto" tells the story of a family in the mountains of Colombia endowed with special powers -- except for daughter Mirabel, who ends up having to save the others. Voice actors include Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo and Diane Guerrero.
Also faring well was Sony's family-friendly "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." The latest chapter in the wacky supernatural franchise took in an estimated $24.5 million to place second for the Friday-through-Sunday period.
