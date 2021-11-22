ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doomed 'Dune' storyboards sell for 2.7mn euros

By Agence France-Presse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe storyboards for the doomed 1970s film version of sci-fi classic “Dune” sold for 2.66 million euros ($3 million) at auction on Monday, around 100 times the expected price. Long considered a mythical object by sci-fi fans, the notebook of drawings for the film by Franco-Chilean director Alejandro Jodorowsky...

The Dune We've Been Waiting For

“I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear. I will permit it to pass over me and through me. And when it has gone past I will turn the inner eye to see its path. Where the fear has gone there will be nothing. Only I will remain.”
‘Dune’ was drier than a desert

“Dune,” directed by Denis Villeneuve and released on Oct. 22, is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the year, if not the millennia. The American science fiction story feels alive, being told in more ways than one. “Dune” is set far into the future, the year 10191, amongst a...
Disney animation 'Encanto' enchants N.American viewers

Disney's new animated musical fantasy film "Encanto" has topped the North American box office for the three-day weekend, taking in an estimated $27 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. Its numbers fell short of previous family-oriented Thanksgiving weekend releases such as "Frozen II" and "Coco" but were still seen as a sign that family films are starting to return to health in the pandemic era. With original music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Encanto" tells the story of a family in the mountains of Colombia endowed with special powers -- except for daughter Mirabel, who ends up having to save the others. Voice actors include Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo and Diane Guerrero. Also faring well was Sony's family-friendly "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." The latest chapter in the wacky supernatural franchise took in an estimated $24.5 million to place second for the Friday-through-Sunday period.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
Lindsay Lohan Engaged, Reveals Photos of Her Ring and New Fiance

Lindsay Lohan is engaged! Early Sunday morning, the Mean Girls and The Parent Trap actress revealed that she and boyfriend Bader Shammas are set to tie the knot. Via Instagram, she shared a series of loving photos alongside Shammas that showed off her Harry Winston engagement ring (alongside a giant smile on the actress' face. She captioned the photo gallery, "My love. My life. My family. My future."
Kanye West Is Down Bad For Kim Kardashian

Following last night’s revealing Thanksgiving prayer, Kanye West continues to campaign for his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, to consider taking him back. On Friday afternoon, the father of four shared a sweet throwback photo with the socialite, along with a TMZ headline that reads, “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.”
‘NCIS’ Star Michael Weatherly Revealed If Head Slaps on Show Actually Hurt

On the past seasons of “NCIS,” Gibbs had a humorous habit of slapping McGee and DiNozzo on the back of the head when they messed up or were being ridiculous. There was a hilarious moment in the 2006 episode “Driven” where the team had to attend a sexual harassment meeting. Tony got up to ask the question, “What if you slap someone on the back of the head like this,” and proceeded to slap McGee on the back of the head. McGee retaliated by hitting DiNozzo in the stomach with the back of his hand. “Would that be considered inappropriate behavior?” DiNozzo finished with grit teeth.
Kylie Jenner Decorates Home Alone, Where’s Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner is trying to get into the Christmas spirit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted decorating her large home alone. This comes amid the ongoing Astroworld tragedy. Her boyfriend Travis Scott made his first public appearance in Palm Springs. TV Shows Ace previously reported that the...
