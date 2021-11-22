ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Brook, IL

Police: 14 thieves stole $120K in merchandise from Chicago-area mall

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GIPvJ_0d43xO6A00

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Police in Oak Brook, Illinois, said a large group of thieves targeted a mall in a smash-and-grab.

Surveillance video showed chaos as a group of people in masks ran in and grabbed items off the shelves inside the Louis Vuitton store at the Oak Brook Mall, WMAQ reported. Video showed the thieves shoving items into garbage bags and coats before running back out of the store.

Fourteen suspects drove away from the scene of the crime in three separate vehicles, WLS-TV reported. One of those vehicles, a car reported stolen from Chicago in October, was later recovered by police.

Thieves have hit the store before. In 2018, a group of eight people stole approximately $50,000 worth of merchandise, the Chicago Journal reported. The store was also targeted in 2014 by a group who stole close to $120,000 in merchandise. Police have not said whether there is any indication that any of the thefts are connected.

“The attorney general is looking into this investigation as well and whether or not to tie it to a larger scale investigation,” Oak Brook Police Chief James Kruger told WLS-TV.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

3 injured after shooting at Kalamazoo bus station; suspect fatally shot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A gunman opened fire Saturday morning at a bus station in Kalamazoo, Michigan, injuring several people before being fatally shot by responding officers, authorities said. According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, police were called to the Kalamazoo Transportation Center at 9:15 a.m. EST, WOOD-TV reported.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WGAU

At least 8 men steal tools from Home Depot in California

LAKEWOOD, Calif. — At least eight men entered a Home Depot store in California and stole hammers, sledgehammers and crowbars Friday night, prompting concerns about another smash-and-grab incident in the area, authorities said. According to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the men entered the Home...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Oak Brook, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Brook, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Oak Brook, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
WGAU

5-year-old killed in accidental shooting on Thanksgiving, family says

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 5-year-old girl died on Thanksgiving in an accidental shooting in South Fulton, family members told WSB-TV. Police said they responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday night at The Garden of Camp Creek Apartments, WSB reported. Authorities said Khalis Eberhart was shot in the chest after another child picked up a gun. Family members told WSB that Khalis died after a child hit a gun that had been placed on a chair, causing it to go off.
SOUTH FULTON, TN
WGAU

Minnesota teen fatally shoots boy, 5, while making video for social media

BROOKLYN, PARK, Minn. — A Minnesota teen fatally shot a 5-year-old boy at a residence Thursday while handling a gun to make a video for social media, authorities said. The 13-year-old was arrested Friday morning, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported. The teen was related to the younger child but the two were not siblings, Brooklyn Park Deputy Chief Mark Bruley told the newspaper.
MINNESOTA STATE
WGAU

Death of 14-year-old Florida boy ruled a homicide

FLORIDA — The death of a 14-year-old Florida boy whose body was found last week has been ruled a homicide by local police. Ryan Rogers of Palm Beach Gardens was found dead Nov. 16 around 9 a.m. local time near an Interstate 95 overpass by a passerby who spotted the boy's bike lying in the grass.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
WGAU

2 NYPD officers shot in Bronx 'gun battle,' authorities say

NEW YORK — Two New York City Police officers were shot but are expected to make a full recovery after a "gun battle" broke out in the Bronx on Wednesday evening. Police say the perpetrator, who was not immediately identified, was also shot and had undergone surgery but is expected to survive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
40K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy