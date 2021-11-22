ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Remote-controlled Tesla fends off javelinas circling family’s home in Arizona

By Vandana Ravikumar
Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Arizona family used their Tesla to scatter a group of javelinas that gathered outside their home, local outlets reported. Kimberly and Jeff Weeldreyer had been showing a friend their newly -built Scottsdale home last week when Jeff noticed the group of animals, including baby javelinas among them, ABC 15...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Tesla helps Arizona family escape wild animals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — An Arizona couple were concerned about wild animals outside their new home but were able to use their car to solve the problem. A squadron of javelinas came to Kimberly and Jeff Weeldreyer’s Scottsdale home just as the couple and their friend were trying to leave, KPNX reported. The humans retreated into the house to stay safe, knowing the animals can be territorial. Jeff used the auto-drive feature on his Tesla, which was parked outside, to encourage the animals to move, KNXV reported.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

This deadly ‘Megaspider’ can penetrate human fingernails with 1-inch fangs

This poisonous “megaspider” is an arachnophobe’s biggest nightmare. A zoo in Somersby, Australia was left flabbergasted after receiving an anonymous donation of a giant funnel web spider — armed with powerful fangs that can pierce a human fingernail. A Facebook clip of the creepy crawly is currently blowing up online.
ANIMALS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Pig#Abc 15#Sonora Desert Museum#Fox 13#Javelinas Shoo
New York Post

Mystery of missing mom deepens after dog turns up at California high-rise

A California mom has been missing more than two weeks after she fled her son’s football game looking “antsy” — and the mystery has only deepened with her dog discovered inside a random Los Angeles apartment building. Heidi Planck, the 39-year-old financial controller of a company reportedly under investigation for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
Argentina
airlive.net

A woman passenger allegedly breastfed a cat on board a Delta flight from Atlanta

A passenger allegedly made a desperate plea to flight crew after spotting a person engaging in a gross act with her pet cat. A screenshot has gone viral of what looks like a pilot messaging system that suggests a passenger on Delta Air flight DL1360 to Atlanta began breastfeeding her cat and refused to stop despite repeated requests from the crew.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Crowds swarm retailers, stealing merchandise on Black Friday

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Thieves in California and Minnesota continued to target retailers with swarms of masked people making off with merchandise during the holiday weekend, police said Saturday. Police arrested four individuals suspected of involvement in a "flash mob" theft of at least $400 worth of goods at a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC4

Old hotel remodeled into 134 studio rooms for homeless in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – More than 130 people who are either 55 plus or veterans are moving into a remodeled hotel. What was once the Airport Inn, is now “The Point,” an extended stay shelter that provides studio living. Craig Frye has been waiting for something like this for 2 ½ years. “It’s […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy