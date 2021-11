Here we go again: a hit television show is ripping into Minnesota and it isn't the first time. Yup, I've written about this before. I love crime dramas and really any drama shows in general. I have been binge-watching a show called 9-1-1 over the past few months. I am almost finished with it now and over the course of the few seasons, I have written many times about the digs they throw our way.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO