ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Brook, IL

Police: 14 thieves stole $120K in merchandise from Chicago-area mall

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGt7H_0d43w0g600

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Police in Oak Brook, Illinois, said a large group of thieves targeted a mall in a smash-and-grab.

Surveillance video showed chaos as a group of people in masks ran in and grabbed items off the shelves inside the Louis Vuitton store at the Oak Brook Mall, WMAQ reported. Video showed the thieves shoving items into garbage bags and coats before running back out of the store.

Fourteen suspects drove away from the scene of the crime in three separate vehicles, WLS-TV reported. One of those vehicles, a car reported stolen from Chicago in October, was later recovered by police.

Thieves have hit the store before. In 2018, a group of eight people stole approximately $50,000 worth of merchandise, the Chicago Journal reported. The store was also targeted in 2014 by a group who stole close to $120,000 in merchandise. Police have not said whether there is any indication that any of the thefts are connected.

“The attorney general is looking into this investigation as well and whether or not to tie it to a larger scale investigation,” Oak Brook Police Chief James Kruger told WLS-TV.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Large group of thieves rob Best Buy in suburban Minneapolis

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A group of 20 to 30 people robbed a Best Buy store in Minnesota, stealing numerous electronic items Friday night, authorities said. The robberies in the store, located in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville, occurred at about 8 p.m. CST, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported. The thefts...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Oak Brook, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Brook, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Oak Brook, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
KIRO 7 Seattle

5-year-old killed in accidental shooting on Thanksgiving, family says

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 5-year-old girl died on Thanksgiving in an accidental shooting in South Fulton, family members told WSB-TV. Police said they responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday night at The Garden of Camp Creek Apartments, WSB reported. Authorities said Khalis Eberhart was shot in the chest after another child picked up a gun. Family members told WSB that Khalis died after a child hit a gun that had been placed on a chair, causing it to go off.
SOUTH FULTON, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
KIRO 7 Seattle

Minnesota teen fatally shoots boy, 5, while making video for social media

BROOKLYN, PARK, Minn. — A Minnesota teen fatally shot a 5-year-old boy at a residence Thursday while handling a gun to make a video for social media, authorities said. The 13-year-old was arrested Friday morning, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported. The teen was related to the younger child but the two were not siblings, Brooklyn Park Deputy Chief Mark Bruley told the newspaper.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for suspects after man shot in back

SEATTLE — Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot in the back early Saturday in Seattle’s Capitol Hill area. According to Seattle police, at 2:24 a.m. officers in the area of 10th Avenue and East Pike Street heard shots fired. Officers found a 28-year-old man with a...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 dead, 1 injured in Everett collision

EVERETT, Wash. — Two people are dead and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Mukilteo Boulevard in Everett. Police have closed down West Mukilteo Boulevard from Forest Park to Dogwood Drive. The person who was injured was taken to Providence Hospital, and the extent of their injuries is...
EVERETT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Thieves#Wmaq#The Chicago Journal#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man fatally shot in Kent

KENT, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a 39-year-old man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in Kent. Police were called around 3:40 p.m. to the 23300 block of Pacific Highway South and Kent Des Moines Road. Police said when officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man lying on the...
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man injured after truck hits house in Seattle

SEATTLE — A man was seriously injured Friday afternoon after a truck hit a house in Seattle, the Seattle Fire Department said. Crews responded around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a recycling or garbage truck into a house near the 4100 block of Cascadia Avenue. One patient from the...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police investigating stabbing outside Tukwila casino

TUKWILA, Wash. — Police are investigating a stabbing outside a casino in Tukwila on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded around 12 p.m. to a reported stabbing at Great American Casino, located 14000 block of Interurban Avenue S. Police found a man with a non-life threatening injury at the scene. A preliminary...
TUKWILA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Driver in fatal Tacoma hit-and-run arrested

TACOMA, Wash. — An Auburn woman was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run early Thursday morning, police said. Police responded around 3 a.m. Thursday to a crash on I-5 just south of Portland Ave. in Tacoma. Trooper Robert Reyer tweeted the collision was a fatality crash and the causing...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
72K+
Followers
80K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy