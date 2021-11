Jason Aldean has come a long way since the day he packed his bags and left his hometown of Macon, GA to pursue the Nashville dream. No matter how much success he achieves and where his career takes him, the Country hitmaker will never forget his roots. On Friday, November 12, Aldean celebrated the release of the first installment of his tenth studio album MACON with a special show for fans as part of SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO