Axtra3D is making its debut at Formnext this week with the unveiling of its Hybrid Photosynthesis (HPS) process and Lumia 3D printer. Headquartered in the U.S. with R&D facilities in Italy, and founded by a duo of additive manufacturing (AM) innovators (The company's CEO Gianni Zitelli was one of the co-founders of Nexa3D, while COO Praveen Tummala has a background in materials at 3D Systems and served as Director of Technology at XponentialWorks), the start-up believes it is bringing a “revolutionary technology” to the market thanks to a unique combination of SLA, DLP and LCD qualities that “eliminates the need for trade-offs” between processes.

