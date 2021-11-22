ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Fitbit Black Friday 2021 deals you can already get on Amazon, Walmart and more

By Esther Bell, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
The best Fitbit Black Friday 2021 deals Reviewed / Aubree Brabham

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’re looking for a new fitness tracker ahead of Black Friday , it’s hard to beat the offerings of Fitbit . The company makes some of the best fitness trackers , including our top pick, the Charge 5 . Fitbit’s trackers are easy to use, stylish and will make you look forward to getting your steps in.

Fitbit’s most popular options are discounted for Black Friday—and the savings start now. Trackers are up to $110 off at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and more.

Our favorite fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 5 , is a great option for anyone looking to keep tabs on their health. It's comfortable to wear all day and lets you track your movement, stress levels and sleep quality right from your wrist. And, to help you understand what to do with all this information, Fitbit has introduced a “readiness score” that takes all your stats into account and lets you know how ready you are to tackle the day.

You won't want to miss these sales, so we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals on Fitbits below—no surprise, the discounted prices are similar across the board, so you have your pick of where you prefer to shop.

The best Fitbit Charge 5 Black Friday deals

The best Fitbit Charge 4 Black Friday deals

The best Fitbit Versa Black Friday deals

The best Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Luxe and Fitbit Sense Black Friday deals

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The best Fitbit Black Friday 2021 deals you can already get on Amazon, Walmart and more

