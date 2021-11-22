ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Bachelor in Paradise' alums Astrid & Kevin welcome 1st child

 5 days ago

The "Bachelor" family just got a little bit bigger! Alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt have welcomed their first child.

Loch shared an Instagram photo of her holding the baby's hand and announced, "My whole world. Born 11/20/2021 & finally home with the rest of the @thewendtgang."

She added, "Sorry to keep you all waiting, just had to soak this moment up for ourselves first #babywendt #ivf #ivfbaby #infertility."

Meanwhile, Wendt wrote, "November 20th 2:02am @astridloch made my dreams come true," alongside a snapshot of the baby resting on his forearm. "She is my absolute hero for everything she went through the last 2 days in the hospital, and the last 2 years doing everything it took to get this perfect munchkin into the @thewendtgang I never thought a love like this existed.#ivfbaby #ivf."

They did not reveal the name or sex of their child.

Astrid and Kevin, who met three years ago on "Bachelor in Paradise," first announced they were expecting in May and opened up about their struggles with infertility.

"To all the couples trying to get pregnant, my heart is with you. We know first hand how hard it can be to see these kinds of posts and feel sad & discouraged," Loch shared at the time.

"We too struggled with fertility and conceiving naturally -- it’s the toughest thing we’ve ever been through, and I can’t wait to share more of how we got here," she added. "But today is finally about some good news & we hope you can enjoy it with us."

