Hamas official says Qatar enables fuel-to-cash scheme for Gaza civil servants

By Nidal al-Mughrabi
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

GAZA (Reuters) - A Hamas official said on Monday that Qatar will start sending Gaza up to $10 million worth of Egyptian fuel a month under a plan to fund civil service pay in the impoverished Palestinian enclave ruled by the Islamist group.

Qatar announced on Nov. 17 that it had signed agreements with Egypt to supply fuel and building materials here to Gaza. Qatari authorities did not immediately provide comment when asked on Monday about the fuel being used to pay Gaza civil servants.

The initiative, in which Hamas would sell the fuel to Gaza petrol stations and use the proceeds to support its budget, would help bypass Israeli curbs on Qatari aid to the enclave put in place before a war between Israel and Hamas in May.

Israel used to permit the Gulf state to send millions of dollars into Gaza through Israeli border crossings to support Hamas’ cash-strapped government. But Israeli authorities halted such Qatari aid in May, demanding more checks on how the money is used.

“According to the agreement, Qatar will pay the equivalent of its monthly aid to Gaza civil servants, which is between $7 and $10 million, in fuel,” said Salama Marouf, director of Gaza’s government media office.

The fuel “will come through the (Egyptian) border crossing, and will then be sold in the market ... the proceeds will then go to the treasury of the Gaza finance ministry, which will later pay it out to employees.”

The Qatari-Egyptian deal “has become ready”, she added, saying the relevant authorities in Gaza were awaiting the start of fuel imports. Marouf said the cash raised from selling the fuel would help pay around 40,000 civil servants in Gaza, home to 2 million Palestinians.

Spokespeople for Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defence Minister Benny Gantz and the defence ministry declined to comment.

Israel captured Gaza in the 1967 Middle East war. It pulled its settlers and military out of the enclave in 2005, but leads a blockade of the territory, citing threats from Hamas. The West deems the group a terrorist organisation.

The World Bank says Israel’s restrictions have contributed to soaring poverty in Gaza. Qatar, which has pumped more than $1 billion into Gaza since 2014, says its aid is meant to cement calm along the frontier with Israel.

AFP

Iran riot police deployed after 67 arrested in Isfahan

Riot police were deployed in force Saturday in the Iranian city of Isfahan, a day after dozens were arrested in violent protests over the drying up of a lifeblood river. On Saturday, the situation was "calm" and streets empty, with riot police deployed on the city's Khadjou bridge, a Isfahan city resident said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Taliban regime won't 'interfere' in other countries' affairs: PM

The Taliban co-founder and now prime minister of Afghanistan Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund pledged Saturday that his government will "not interfere" in other countries' internal affairs, and urged international charities to continue offering aid to the war-ravaged country. "We ask all the international charity organisations to not withhold their aid and to help our exhausted nation... so that the problems of the people could be solved," Hassan said in his speech, insisting that the problems facing the country were the result of the previous governments.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Ethiopia tells US to stop spreading ‘shameful fake news’ following warning of terror attacks

Ethiopia’s government is aiming sharp criticism at the US State Department as it seeks to maintain order in the face of a nearing rebel army that threatens to totally overwhelm its forces and unseat its leaders.Reuters reported that Ethiopian officials accused the US of spreading “fake news” after the US Embassy in Addis Ababa issued a warning to US citizens in the country warning of the potential for terrorist attacks in open public spaces.State minister Kebede Dessisa issued a statement accusing the State Department of being the source of "shameful fake news and defamation regarding Ethiopia”, according to ...
U.S. POLITICS
