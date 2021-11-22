ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

BPD arrest two suspects in string of carjackings

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 5 days ago
The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrested two suspects in a string of carjackings.

Officers saw a vehicle matching the description of a previously reported carjacking with a suspect inside in the 3400 block of Wible Road on Nov. 18th, according to police. The suspect led police on a foot chase before being arrested, police said. Police said they found a loaded handgun in his waistband and found additional evidence tying him to the string of carjackings.
Joshua Taylor, 19, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of five counts of carjacking, assault with a firearm, weapons violations, and resisting officers.

Officers found another vehicle reported in a carjacking with a suspect inside on Nov. 19th in the 900 block of Pacheco Road, said BPD. The driver failed to stop for officers and led them on a short vehicle chase, police said. The chase ended after the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a structure at Palla Elementary School at 800 Fairview Road, said BPD. No students were in the building and the man was arrested without incident, according to police. Police said they found additional evidence tying the man to the series of carjackings.

Emmanuel Grundy, 19, of Bakersfield, on suspicion of four counts of carjacking, felony evading, and resisting officers.
BPD said they received reports of five carjackings in different areas of Bakersfield starting on Nov. 17th. According to police, two suspects would approach people entering or exiting vehicles, point firearms at victims, and then flee in the victim's vehicles.

All five carjacked vehicles have been recovered, according to BPD. Unfortunately, the victim's vehicle occupied by Grundy, was damaged after it caught fire due to the crash, said BPD.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

MISSING: Violet Kache Johnson, 16,

The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the community's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Violet Kache Johnson, 16, was last seen at about 9:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21st and is considered at-risk due being missing for the first time, police said.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
