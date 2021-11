Going into a Saturday afternoon matinee against the Boston Bruins, the New Jersey Devils knew that they were going to need to shut down Boston’s “Perfection Line” of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak in order to extend their winning streak past three games. The Devils got off to a solid start against the best line in the NHL, but Boston got the better of them as the game went on and decisively defeated the Devils 5-2.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO