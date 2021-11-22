ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

‘A Dance with a Stranger’ Act 2: Mike Hornbeck & Spencer Milbocker are Back Baby

By Jordan Grant-Krenz
Freeskier Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome take a ride on an absolutely top tier midwest skiing experience. I’m not taking about a wild urban shoot in the early hours of a desolate morning. No rope tows, no ice beards, no jeans on skis. And nope, it’s not a people pleasin’ rail jam, either. We’re going up...

freeskier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Freeskier Magazine

Ben Buratti knows how to bring a crowd in “Write Your Line”

Skiing often leaves us with the desire to keep branching out. It brings a freedom that can be hard to describe, as it’s so personal for everyone. The French ripper Ben Buratti is one of the many skiers today who takes the sport in his own style, leaving a unique line on the mountain. This seems to be the premise of his latest 3 minute heater, “Write Your Line”. Ben looked to some icons of his life for inspiration in the latest piece, with Richard Permin, Seb Michaud, Edgar Grospiron, and Laurent Favre all showing face in the film. Even fellow young bloods Perrine Laffond and Kadis Gomis got some screen time. While not all of these talented skiers got camera time on their skis during this flick, the sentiment was there. It’s a gesture that unites those who came before, and those who are now paving the way. It doesn’t take a genius to know that skiing, and many other facets of life, have only become what they are because of the ones who put in the work to make it so.
ENTERTAINMENT
Freeskier Magazine

The Faction Collective presents: ROOTS

It’s not far out there to say that the Faction Collective has amassed one of the greatest teams of skiers the world has ever known. Not to say there aren’t other dream teams out there, and no shot to the plenty of rippin’ skiers who have chosen to be a part of smaller brands either. But you would be hard-pressed to find another brand with an assortment of skiers as entertaining to watch as Faction’s legendary crew. Perhaps the one factor that has set Faction apart the most in recent years is the fact that the Verbier-based brand has created several full-length films that showcase top-of-the-line production quality and skiing.
ENTERTAINMENT
Freeskier Magazine

Grab the family and some Tim Hortons. Burrrlapz ‘Football’ is on

Progression is a tricky thing to pin down. It’s a process that’s entirely subjective. What I describe as a progressive stride might very well be just a small, trivial step for you. There’s no set book of rules for what describes one persons’ growth compared to another. This can make it hard to tell if another individual or group is heading in an upward direction, or simply riding off of what they previously accomplished. But when you’re able to look back all at once, and see the past compared to the present, you can often tell whose moving forward, and who’s staying stagnant. For a prime time example, I will point to those who created the film you’re about to watch. If you’ve been glued to the videos of the faithful Burrrlapz crew for the last few years, the gangs refinement is so obvious, even Stevie Wonder could spot it. While the members have rotated around, with injuries and hold ups galore, Burrrlapz has remained a namesake in the world of skiing for half a decade.
NFL
Freeskier Magazine

Not Your Average Ski Film: THE APPROACH is all about elevating women, people of color and adaptive athletes

There’s the saying that if you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together and that sentiment rings especially true in The North Face’s THE APPROACH. Featuring Ingrid Backstrom, Sofia Rouches, Brooklyn Bell, Leanne Pelosi, Vasu Sojitra, Emilé Zynobia, Anna Soens, and Marie-France Roy, THE APPROACH is all about celebrating the accomplishments of women, people of color and adaptive athletes in skiing and snowboarding. While the film was Backstrom’s brain child, along with filmer Anne Cleary, this 34-minute piece represents a sort of passing of the torch for the industry legend. From big Alaskan spines to Jackson’s deepest stashes, THE APPROACH rides on the theme of teamwork and allows each athlete to showcase their unique approach to the mountains and how they ride down them.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
thecut.com

Euphoria Is Back, Baby

Will we ever tire of watching teenagers do terrible, horrible, no good, very bad things? Say it with me: no! In honor of this grand tradition, I am here to announce that HBO Max has just dropped the trailer for season two of Euphoria, the show that made us all wonder if we should get eyelid decals. (The answer, we learned the hard way, was also no.) But not to fear: This next season promises plenty more superb sparkly makeup, not to mention excessive party streamers, people leaning way too far out of cars, many police sirens, and … a possible kidnapping???
TV SERIES
Essence

Shaunie O'Neal And Pastor Keion Henderson Announce Engagement

After nearly two years of dating and making it Instagram official to the public in July, the couple are headed down the aisle. Shaunie O’Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson went from making their love Instagram official earlier this year to making it official official by announcing their engagement this week.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance With A Stranger#Ski Resort
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Cynthia Bailey's Curve-Hugging Catsuit Is Even Sexier from the Side

As if the early release of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip wasn't good enough already, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey gave fans a look at her premiere day outfit marking the occasion in style. Rocking a sexy black cut-out catsuit, the model posed on a balcony while she was "taking a minute to enjoy the view."
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Sports
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tia Mowry wows fans with a series of figure-flaunting outfits you'll love

Tia Mowry meant business when she shared a very stylish video on Instagram and fans were falling over themselves for her fabulous fashion sense. The actress, 43, stunned her 9.4million followers with some savvy style statements we think you'll love. Tia clicked her fingers and transitioned between a chic, one-shouldered...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Dressed as Adele for Halloween

Gabrielle Union's daughter has the best kid's costume this Halloween. The Being Mary Jane actor shared pics of her two-year-old Kaavia James Union Wade, in which the toddler recreates Adele's glamorous look from basketball star Anthony Davis' wedding. In the pics, Wade poses at home, wearing an accurate dupe of the "Easy on Me" singer's Schiaparelli gown, featuring a black bodice and puffed white off-the-shoulder sleeves.
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

Motown hitmaker Marilyn McLeod dies at 82

(November 26, 2021) She was part of one of the great songwriting teams of the 1970s and 80s, and left a string of Motown smashes that we revere even in 2021. Today we say a sad goodbye to the great Marilyn McLeod, who penned top hits for Diana Ross, Jermaine Jackson and more.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy