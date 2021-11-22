‘A Dance with a Stranger’ Act 2: Mike Hornbeck & Spencer Milbocker are Back Baby

There’s the saying that if you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together and that sentiment rings especially true in The North Face’s THE APPROACH. Featuring Ingrid Backstrom, Sofia Rouches, Brooklyn Bell, Leanne Pelosi, Vasu Sojitra, Emilé Zynobia, Anna Soens, and Marie-France Roy, THE APPROACH is all about celebrating the accomplishments of women, people of color and adaptive athletes in skiing and snowboarding. While the film was Backstrom’s brain child, along with filmer Anne Cleary, this 34-minute piece represents a sort of passing of the torch for the industry legend. From big Alaskan spines to Jackson’s deepest stashes, THE APPROACH rides on the theme of teamwork and allows each athlete to showcase their unique approach to the mountains and how they ride down them.
