‘A Dance with a Stranger’ Act 2: Mike Hornbeck & Spencer Milbocker are Back Baby

Skiing often leaves us with the desire to keep branching out. It brings a freedom that can be hard to describe, as it’s so personal for everyone. The French ripper Ben Buratti is one of the many skiers today who takes the sport in his own style, leaving a unique line on the mountain. This seems to be the premise of his latest 3 minute heater, “Write Your Line”. Ben looked to some icons of his life for inspiration in the latest piece, with Richard Permin, Seb Michaud, Edgar Grospiron, and Laurent Favre all showing face in the film. Even fellow young bloods Perrine Laffond and Kadis Gomis got some screen time. While not all of these talented skiers got camera time on their skis during this flick, the sentiment was there. It’s a gesture that unites those who came before, and those who are now paving the way. It doesn’t take a genius to know that skiing, and many other facets of life, have only become what they are because of the ones who put in the work to make it so.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO