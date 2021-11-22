Police Seek Person Of Interest After Discovering Fatally Wounded Victim In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a person of interest in connection to the discovery of a fatally wounded victim.

Person of interest | Credit: Detroit Police Department

On Saturday, Nov. 20, at about 1:20 a.m., in the 8200 block of Forestlawn, an adult male was discovered fatally wounded.

Investigators are looking to speak with the person of interest who may have information regarding this crime.

If anyone has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.