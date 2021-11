Most people with tattoos will tell you that they have one or two that they wish they could simply lift off their body. Whether it’s recalling an ex, a teenage moment that should never have been immortalized, or just a dodgy design, bad tats are rife and definitely not worth it. What is worth it, though, is getting full-body inked by Marine Serre and being able to take it off at the end of the day.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO